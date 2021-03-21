Covid-19 LIVE updates: India records sharp rise in cases, Maharashtra worst-hit
Witnessing a clear second wave, India registered over one lakh cases in just three days. On Friday, 39,726 new cases were registered while 35,871 fresh cases were registered on Thursday.
The daily rise in infections (40,953) on Saturday was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.
So far, 1,59,558 deaths have been reported in the country, including 53,208 from Maharashtra, 12,582 from Tamil Nadu, 12,425 from Karnataka, 10,953 from Delhi, 10,301 from West Bengal, 8,757 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,187 from Andhra Pradesh.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 21, 2021 07:47 AM IST
China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases vs four a day earlier
China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on March 20, up from 4 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.
Get our daily newsletter
Mumbai Covid-19: No need to wait for vaccination's scheduled date, rules BMC
'No reason to link everything to RSS': Hosabale on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark
Cong MPs ‘dissociate’ from Parl panel report
- The three MPs, members of the House panel on food, consumer affairs and public distribution, also alleged that the report was approved in the panel chairman’s absence.
EX-PM PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter elected in Telangana MLC elections
Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA
Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin
Ashoka students seek return of professors
A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks
120 million doses ordered as vaccine urgency deepens
Varsity students plan two-day class boycott
- 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: Farmers' union
Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case
Digital platforms promote transparency, corruption-free atmosphere: Javadekar
- Prakash Javadekar's remark comes in the backdrop of new rules notified by the government last month that will govern online content.
Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson
- Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.