Covid-19 LIVE updates: India records sharp rise in cases, Maharashtra worst-hit

Witnessing a clear second wave, India registered over one lakh cases in just three days. On Friday, 39,726 new cases were registered while 35,871 fresh cases were registered on Thursday.

The daily rise in infections (40,953) on Saturday was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On November 29, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

So far, 1,59,558 deaths have been reported in the country, including 53,208 from Maharashtra, 12,582 from Tamil Nadu, 12,425 from Karnataka, 10,953 from Delhi, 10,301 from West Bengal, 8,757 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,187 from Andhra Pradesh.