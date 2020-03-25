Coronavirus: In PM Modi’s cabinet meeting, a glimpse of social distancing

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. During the meeting, the ministers were seen seated at a distance from each other, maintaining social distancing as a measure to counter coronavirus.

In his address to the nation last evening as well as last week, the prime minister emphasized the need to maintain social distancing to keep coronavirus in check. At least a distance of one metre must be maintained to ensure safety from the infection.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister said yesterday.

PM Modi called out people to remove all doubts about who has to follow the practice of social distancing.

“Some people are under the impression that social distancing is only for Covid-19 patients — it is for every member of the family and even the prime minister. And the wrong impressions and thoughts can bring a lot of trouble to their families, friends and even the entire country,” he said.

“People will have to pay dearly and it will be unimaginable,” he warned.

Over 500 people have been infected by Covid-19 in the country while 10 people have lost their lives. The prime minister has announced a 21-week long nationwide lockdown to break the cycle of coronavirus infections in the country.