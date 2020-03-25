e-paper
Home / India News / 'May we keep working to fight Covid-19 together': PM tweets as India marks festival under lockdown

‘May we keep working to fight Covid-19 together’: PM tweets as India marks festival under lockdown

The Prime Minister’s tweets came after he announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday evening, saying it was the only way to save people from the coronavirus and that “whatever happens, we stay at home”.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to people celebrating several festivals and traditional New Year as he once again called for a united effort in fighting the Covid-19, the coronavirus disease that has infected more than 530 people and killed at least 10.

The Prime Minister’s tweets came after he announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday evening, saying it was the only way to save people from the coronavirus and that “whatever happens, we stay at home”.

Modi also tweeted in several languages to wish people as they marked these festivals.

“Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives,” Modi tweeted.

“We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances. May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together,” he added.

As the nine-day festival of Navratri began on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also said he will pray for all those who have been working to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Navratri is beginning from today. I have been worshipping the Mother for years. This time I will dedicate my prayers for the health, safety and accomplishment of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media workers who are engaged in the fight against Corona who worship humanity,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister had urged people to follow social distancing as the coronavirus-related disease cases and deaths mounted.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister said.

He called out people to remove all doubts about who has to follow the practice of social distancing.

“Some people are under the impression that social distancing is only for Covid-19 patients — it is for every member of the family and even the prime minister. And the wrong impressions and thoughts can bring a lot of trouble to their families, friends and the even the entire country,” he had said.

“People will have to pay dearly and it will unimaginable,” he had warned.

Hundreds of people had flocked to shops in several cities and towns across Karnataka on Tuesday to shop for Ugadi festival despite the government’s lockdown orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It came despite the stringent measure put in place across the state prompting police to cane-charge people in several places.

