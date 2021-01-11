IND USA
A nurse pushes a bed on which rests a Covid 19 patient at Rafic Hariri University Hospital Corona ER in Beirut.
A nurse pushes a bed on which rests a Covid 19 patient at Rafic Hariri University Hospital Corona ER in Beirut.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Number of people infected with new strain of Covid-19 rises to 96 in India

In the US, new cases fell for the second day in New York state, easing from a record. California’s average daily deaths rose to a new high. North Dakota, once one of the worst-hit states in the US, has gone two days without a death.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST

The global number of infections due to the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surpassed 90 million as countries continued to report record spike in cases. The death toll also neared 2 million. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. Covid-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 451 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 665 the previous day. It was the smallest increase since the end of November. China, which reported a fresh outbreak over the week, confirmed 85 local confirmed coronavirus infections on January 10, including 82 in the northern province of Hebei, 2 in Liaoning and 1 in Beijing.

Follow all the live updates here:

  • JAN 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST

    Section 144 imposed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills till Jan 17

    In order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district with effect from January 11 to 17.

  • JAN 11, 2021 01:52 PM IST

    Number of people infected with new strain in India rises to 96

    The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 rises to 96, informed the Union health ministry.

  • JAN 11, 2021 01:19 PM IST

    Upcoming week will be worst for UK, says chief medical adviser on Covid-19 situation

    The next few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the worst as the new highly infectious variants of the virus rampage across the country, the British government’s chief medical adviser said today.

    "The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS (National Health Service)," Chris Whitty told local television. "What we need to do before the vaccines have had their effect, because it will take several weeks before that happens, we need to really double down."

  • JAN 11, 2021 12:30 PM IST

    411 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

    With the addition of 411 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,47,113, an official said on Monday.

    Eight more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,028, the official said.

  • JAN 11, 2021 09:46 AM IST

    Two more die in Jharkhan due to Covid-19

    Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,16,817 as 145 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday

  • JAN 11, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    India reports 16,311 new Covid-19 cases, 161 deaths

    India reported 16,311 new Covid-19 cases, 161 deaths in the last 24 hours. With Monday's additions, the tally reached 10,466,595. The death toll was at 151,160.

  • JAN 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST

    Global Covid-19 cases surpass 90 million

    The global tally of Covid-19 infections surpassed 90 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

  • JAN 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    Joe Biden to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

    US President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced, three weeks after his first injection was broadcast live on TV to boost public confidence in the jab.

  • JAN 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST

    Brisbane lockdown to end

    Australia’s Queensland state will lift the three-day lockdown in Brisbane after recording zero new coronavirus cases overnight, keeping in place some restrictions at shops and restaurants as well as public indoor mask requirements.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood spotted at Andheri in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Bombay HC extends relief to Sonu Sood in 'illegal' construction case

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Sonu Sood last week approached the HC, challenging a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in October last year and an order passed by a civil court in December dismissing his suit against the BMC's action.
Farmers atop tractors during a rally in protest against new farm laws, in Dasna on January 7. Thousands of farmers protesting on Delhi’s borders demanding repeal of three contentious farm laws carried out a tractor march on January 7, converging on the eastern and western peripheral expressways that form a ring around Delhi. (Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
india news

‘Will not do that’: Farmers' unions’ to Supreme Court on Jan 26 tractor march

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Protesting farmers had announced they would take out a massive tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day to build pressure on the government to repeal the three farm laws.
A health worker takes part in a dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 vaccine delivery at a model Covid-19 vaccination centre at Ansari Road in New Delhi.(HT photo)
india news

Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today

Reported by HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to organise three dry runs for the Covid vaccination
Millets are mostly cultivated in low-fertile lands, mountainous terrain, tribal and rain-fed areas in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.(File Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day.(PTI)
india news

Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Representational image.
india news

Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The arrested members of the gang obtained numbers and addresses of online shoppers and lured customers with attractive offers
CM Bhupesh Baghel said the coronavirus crisis is not over yet and urged students to wait a bit more. (Photo: @bhupeshbaghel)
india news

‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools

By Ritesh Mishra | Reported by HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Making a case for Chhattisgarh, the students pointed out that Punjab and Rajasthan have opened their schools.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.(PTI)
india news

Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:41 PM IST
In October last year, Ranaut and her sister were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.
Ducks at New Delhi’s Sanjay Lake. (File photo)
india news

Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:25 PM IST
A senior NDMC official said that the team will visit different areas in the jurisdiction of the civic body to examine birds.
The Supreme Court.(HT PHOTO)
india news

If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:37 PM IST
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions against the constitutional validity of the three farm laws, along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation as an encounter broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian.(HT photo)
india news

J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:14 PM IST
The Ministry informed that there was also a decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent and a decrease in casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (up to November 15, 2020) as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
india news

Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister

By Kanchan V. Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:07 PM IST
The actor and her sister have moved the high court challenging the October 16, 2020 order of a magistrate court at Bandra.
Karnal: Farmers ransack the venue of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' during their protest, at Kaimla village in Karnal district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_10_2021_000068A)(PTI)
india news

'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:02 PM IST
On Sunday, agitating farmers vandalised the venue of Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Khattar in Karnal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to unveil an 18-feet high bronze statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri(File)
india news

From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Shastri took over as the second prime minister of the country after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in May 1964.
A satellite view of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).(Reuters)
india news

India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:16 PM IST
He was returned to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point at 10.10am Monday
