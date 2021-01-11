LIVE: Number of people infected with new strain of Covid-19 rises to 96 in India
The global number of infections due to the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surpassed 90 million as countries continued to report record spike in cases. The death toll also neared 2 million. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. Covid-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.
In the US, new cases fell for the second day in New York state, easing from a record. California’s average daily deaths rose to a new high. North Dakota, once one of the worst-hit states in the US, has gone two days without a death.
Meanwhile, South Korea reported 451 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 665 the previous day. It was the smallest increase since the end of November. China, which reported a fresh outbreak over the week, confirmed 85 local confirmed coronavirus infections on January 10, including 82 in the northern province of Hebei, 2 in Liaoning and 1 in Beijing.
Follow all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Section 144 imposed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills till Jan 17
In order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district with effect from January 11 to 17.
-
JAN 11, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Number of people infected with new strain in India rises to 96
The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 rises to 96, informed the Union health ministry.
-
JAN 11, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Upcoming week will be worst for UK, says chief medical adviser on Covid-19 situation
The next few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the worst as the new highly infectious variants of the virus rampage across the country, the British government’s chief medical adviser said today.
"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS (National Health Service)," Chris Whitty told local television. "What we need to do before the vaccines have had their effect, because it will take several weeks before that happens, we need to really double down."
-
JAN 11, 2021 12:30 PM IST
411 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths
With the addition of 411 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,47,113, an official said on Monday.
Eight more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,028, the official said.
-
JAN 11, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Two more die in Jharkhan due to Covid-19
Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,16,817 as 145 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday
-
JAN 11, 2021 09:20 AM IST
India reports 16,311 new Covid-19 cases, 161 deaths
India reported 16,311 new Covid-19 cases, 161 deaths in the last 24 hours. With Monday's additions, the tally reached 10,466,595. The death toll was at 151,160.
-
JAN 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 90 million
The global tally of Covid-19 infections surpassed 90 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
-
JAN 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Joe Biden to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today
US President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced, three weeks after his first injection was broadcast live on TV to boost public confidence in the jab.
-
JAN 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Brisbane lockdown to end
Australia’s Queensland state will lift the three-day lockdown in Brisbane after recording zero new coronavirus cases overnight, keeping in place some restrictions at shops and restaurants as well as public indoor mask requirements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends relief to Sonu Sood in 'illegal' construction case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will not do that’: Farmers' unions’ to Supreme Court on Jan 26 tractor march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox