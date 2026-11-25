A sessions court in Mumbai has rejected convicted stock broker Ketan Parekh’s plea for a 90-day family holiday trip to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE and European Union (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Switzerland) during upcoming holiday season, observing that he had failed to comply with a SEBI order, directing him to deposit an amount of ₹27 crore.

HT file

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“The applicant/accused was found misusing the liberty, granting permission for traveling abroad for such a long period for 91 days would provide him the platform to commit identical activities in violation of the securities laws,” said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) special judge RM Jadhav while dismissing the plea.

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Parekh had approached the special court, seeking permission to travel abroad, contending that he had been earlier allowed to travel abroad and recently the Bombay High Court had allowed him to travel abroad by depositing additional security of ₹5 lakh and urged the court to allow him to proceed on the planned foreign trip with family from December 20, 2026 to March 20, 2027 on the same condition.

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SEBI had opposed his plea, pointing out that the I-T returns submitted by Parekh showed his annual income at ₹90 lakh, of which ₹22.50 lakh was gone in taxes and therefore such long family trips were not possible for him unless he indulged in illegal activities.

The market regulator also pointed out that the controversial stock broker had indulged in alleged illegal activities when he was granted travel permission earlier and besides he has failed to comply with the order, directing him to deposit ₹27 crore – allegedly earned through operating front running activities, and the SEBI had filed a fresh criminal proceedings against him for the same.

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In view of these circumstances, the court said, “it would not be expedient in the national interest and economy of the country to permit the applicant/accused to travel abroad for a longer period of three months.”

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“In the given set of fact and circumstances granting permission for 91 days would frustrate the investigation proceeding carried out by SEBI as well as also will cause delay in securing the presence of the applicant/accused for hearing on the point of taking cognizance on the freshly filed prosecution under Section 24(2) of the SEBI Act,” the court added.