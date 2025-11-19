HC quashes 27.06-cr-deposit condition on Ketan Parekh’s foreign travel

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed a trial court’s order which allowed former stockbroker Ketan Parekh, currently under SEBI’s scrutiny, to travel abroad only if he deposited a sum of ₹27 crore. Holding that the condition was “disproportionate”, the court has now imposed a ₹5 lakh deposit instead if Parekh wants to travel abroad. Stock broker KETAN PAREKH is seen at the inaugural function of a new showroom Trouser Town at Kala Ghoda. (COL NEG)

Parekh was convicted in 2008 for being involved in a large-scale manipulation of the securities market from late 1998 to 2001. He is being prosecuted for several cases by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and investigations have revealed that Parekh, along with others, violated the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 1995. Parekh allegedly artificially rigged the prices of some chosen securities using large sums of money borrowed from banks including the Madhavpura Mercantile Co-operative Bank, of which he himself was a director at the time.

After being arrested in 2014, Parekh was released on bail by a trial court in 2016 on condition that he cannot leave the country without the court’s permission. On October 14 this year, Parekh asked the court if he could travel to Thailand from November 5 to 9 for a family vacation, and to the United Arab Emirates from November 18 to 28 for a family wedding. However, SEBI opposed Parekh’s application saying that he had earlier abused the liberty of bail and had manipulated the securities market yet again.

SEBI told the court that it issued a show-cause notice to Parekh and others in January this year regarding a matter of over ₹65 crore, and restrained him from any trading in securities. SEBI told the court that while the others had deposited ₹38.70 crore from the contested ₹65 crore, Parekh was expected to deposit the remaining ₹27 crore.

At the time, the trial court allowed Parekh to travel abroad but directed him to deposit the ₹27 crore before he left the country. Parekh then appealed that the sum was so large that the court’s permission was essentially negated. He added that he is not at flight risk as he has travelled abroad earlier and complied with investigations in the earlier complaints against him.

SEBI argued that the court could not ignore the fact that Parekh had manipulated securities even while on bail. “The nuanced approach adopted by the trial court cannot be faulted,” said representatives of SEBI.

However, a single-judge bench of justice NJ Jamadar noted that Parekh is not at flight risk, and held that the right to travel abroad has been considered a part of the right to life and personal liberty. Therefore, the court held that Parekh cannot be subjected to unreasonable and arbitrary restrictions, even when he is facing prosecution.

“While granting permission to travel abroad, undoubtedly, the jurisdictional court is empowered to put conditions. However, the conditions ought not be so onerous that the right to travel abroad itself is defeated,” the court said.

The high court quashed the trial court’s order and added that the ₹27 crore deposit could not be a condition for Parekh’s travels since the cases against him were initiated nearly a decade ago.