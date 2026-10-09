Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: 10 Stylish Indian wear sets under ₹2,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live. Shop 10 ethnic-wear sets under ₹2,000, from everyday cotton kurtas to embroidered Anarkalis and festive suits.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Women's Pure Cotton Printed Floral Kurta with Pant Set (carmi-pink-xl-re)View Details
Amazon Brand - Anarva Women's Brown Printed Kurta Pant Set with Dupatta | Straight Fit Ethnic Suit Set | 3/4 Sleeve Round Neck Kurta | Festive, Casual & Office WearView Details
ANNI Designer Women's Viscose Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta (MUKTA Cream_XL_Cream_X-Large)View Details
Nermosa Block Printed Kurta set for Women with Dupatta (IN, Alpha, S, White)View Details
Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Pant Set with Organza Dupatta | Viscose,Rayon | A-line fit (AW24-MYX-SKD-VN-03_Off-White_M)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, making it a good time to look for ethnic wear at more accessible prices. If you want to add a few new kurta sets to your wardrobe without crossing the ₹2,000 mark, there are plenty of options spanning everyday cotton styles, printed sets and more festive silhouettes.
We have picked 10 ethnic-wear sets available on Amazon, including coordinated kurta-and-pant sets, Anarkalis and kurta-palazzo combinations. Instead of looking only at price, consider the fabric, silhouette, number of pieces included and where you are most likely to wear the outfit before adding it to your cart.
Stylish Indian wear sets for women:
1. Amazon Brand – Anarva Pure Cotton Kurta Set for Women
A pure cotton kurta set is one of the easiest additions to an everyday ethnic wardrobe. This Anarva option is worth considering if you prefer breathable fabrics and uncomplicated silhouettes. Style it with juttis or flats for work, or add statement earrings and a structured handbag when you want a slightly dressier look.
Best for: Office wear, everyday dressing and warm weather
2. Amazon Brand – Anarva Printed Kurta Pant Set with Dupatta
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If you want a complete three-piece outfit without stretching your budget, this printed kurta, pant and dupatta set is a versatile choice. The coordinated pieces make styling easy, while the print gives it enough visual interest for casual festive occasions.
Wear it with minimal jewellery during the day or add jhumkas and a dressier bag for an evening gathering.
Best for: Casual festive dressing and office-to-evening outfits
3. ANNI Designer Viscose Blend Embroidered Kurta Palazzo Dupatta Set
For occasions when you want something more polished than a basic printed kurta, this embroidered ANNI set brings together a kurta, palazzo and dupatta. The wider bottom gives the outfit a more contemporary feel than a conventional straight kurta-and-pant combination.
Pair it with embellished juttis, small earrings and a compact potli for a festive look.
Best for: Festive lunches, family occasions and small celebrations
4. Nermosa Women Cotton Block Printed Kurta Pant With Dupatta
Block prints are an easy way to make everyday ethnic wear look considered without relying on heavy embellishment. This Nermosa set combines a printed kurta with pants and a dupatta, making it useful when you want a complete daytime outfit.
Style it with oxidised silver jewellery and comfortable flats for a relaxed Indian look.
Best for: Daytime outings, casual Fridays and everyday ethnic wear
5. Amazon Brand – Myx Women's Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Suit Set with Organza Dupatta
An Anarkali naturally gives a kurta set a more occasion-ready feel. This Myx option combines an embroidered Anarkali silhouette with an organza dupatta, making it a stronger choice for festive dressing than a simple everyday kurta.
Keep the rest of the look relatively clean with jhumkas, embellished flats and a small clutch.
Best for: Festive occasions, pujas and family gatherings
6. Amazon Brand – Myx Women's A-Line Churidar Style Salwar Suit Set with Dupatta
If you prefer a traditional salwar-suit silhouette, this Myx set offers a classic alternative to contemporary kurta-and-palazzo styles. The A-line kurta, churidar-style bottom and dupatta create a complete ethnic look without requiring additional pieces.
Traditional earrings and embroidered flats can make it more festive, while understated accessories work for daytime wear.
Best for: Traditional occasions, festive lunches and family events
7. BIBA Polyester Printed Straight Festive Kurta With Pants And Dupatta
BIBA is a familiar name in Indian ethnic wear, and this printed straight kurta set takes a traditional approach to festive dressing. The coordinated kurta, pants and dupatta make it an easy choice when you want a complete outfit rather than a standalone kurta.
Since the print already adds visual interest, you can keep the jewellery relatively simple.
Best for: Festive gatherings and traditional occasions
8. Amazon Brand – Myx Women's V Neck Embroidered Kurta Set With Dupatta
A V-neck can add definition to an otherwise straightforward ethnic silhouette. This Myx set pairs an embroidered kurta with a dupatta, making it suitable for occasions when you want something more dressed-up than everyday cotton wear.
Style it with the coordinated bottoms for a polished look and add simple earrings and flats.
Best for: Festive dinners, family gatherings and semi-formal occasions
9. women's Khadi Cotton Embroidered Kurta Pant Set
Khadi cotton brings a more understated, artisanal feel to ethnic dressing. An embroidered kurta-and-pant combination can work particularly well when you want something comfortable but do not want a heavily printed outfit.
Pair it with handcrafted jewellery, kolhapuris or neutral flats to complement the texture of the fabric.
Best for: Daytime events, office wear and understated festive dressing
10. ANNI Designer Erode Rayon Printed Kurta Palazzo Set
This two-piece ANNI set takes a more relaxed approach to ethnic dressing, pairing a printed kurta with palazzo-style bottoms. The A-line silhouette makes it easy to wear for everyday occasions, while the print keeps it from looking too basic.
Add a contrasting dupatta if you want a more traditional finish, or keep it simple with delicate jewellery and flats.
Best for: Casual outings, office wear and everyday ethnic dressing
What to check before buying ethnic wear during the Amazon sale
A low price is useful, but it shouldn't be the only reason to buy. Start with the fabric, particularly if you expect to wear the outfit for several hours. Cotton and khadi can be practical for everyday dressing, while rayon and viscose blends can offer a softer, more fluid drape.
Also check what the set includes. A three-piece kurta, pant and dupatta combination gives you more styling flexibility, while a two-piece kurta-and-palazzo set can be easier to wear for everyday occasions.
Finally, check the size chart, customer reviews, product images and return policy before ordering. During a major sale, prices and availability can change, so it is also worth checking the current deal price before completing your purchase.
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