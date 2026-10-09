Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Bypolls to 2 seats test CM Vijay's new govt; counting underway, trends awaited
Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Counting of votes is underway for two Assembly seats of Tamil Nadu - Madurantakam and Dharapuram (SC) - which went to bypolls on October 6 along with three other constituencies of West Bengal and Puducherry.
- 4 Mins agoFull list of Madurantakam (SC) Assembly seat candidates
- 19 Mins agoTamil Nadu election results LIVE: Full list of Dharapuram (SC) Assembly seat candidates
- 34 Mins agoElection results Tamil Nadu LIVE: NTK's Madurantakam candidate says his party will be the real change, not TVK
- 47 Mins agoWhere to track counting trends, leads, and trails
- 49 Mins agoElection results Tamil Nadu LIVE: At bypoll rally, Vijay alleges AIADMK betrayed MGR, former CM Jayalalithaa
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoWho are the TVK, DMK and Left candidates?
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoWhy are bypolls happening for 2 Tamil Nadu assembly seats
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoCounting on for 2 key assembly bypoll seats; trends to be out shortly
Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Counting of votes is underway for Madurantakam and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly seats of Tamil Nadu which went to bypolls on October 6 along with three other constituencies in West Bengal and Puducherry. Bypolls were held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Thattanchavady constituency of Puducherry....Read More
Tamil Nadu election results | Key points
-Voting: Polling concluded peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, for byelections to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, which are being seen as a test of popularity for the incumbent coalition governments headed by the TVK and AINRC, respectively.
Voter turnout: Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm on October 6. In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, both reserved seats, recorded voter turnouts of 85.99 per cent and 80.31 per cent, respectively, by 6 pm, according to election authorities. The Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry recorded a turnout of 80.81% by 6 pm. No major untoward incidents were reported during polling, and officials swiftly addressed minor technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT equipment at a few booths.
Why are Tamil Nadu bypolls key: The high-stakes byelections in Tamil Nadu are significant not only for the incumbent TVK government, with chief minister Vijay's first electoral battle in the state since coming to power earlier this year, but also for the main opposition DMK and the AIADMK, which was relegated to third place in the April Assembly election. In Puducherry, the byelection is seen as a test of popularity for the four-month-old NDA government led by chief minister N Rangasamy. His resignation from the Thattanchavady seat necessitated the electoral exercise.
Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Full list of Madurantakam (SC) Assembly seat candidates
Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Madurantakam (SC) Assembly seat full list of candidates
Candidate - Party
K Maragatham Kumaravel - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
I Paranthaman - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Kanitha Sampath - All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
P Suganthi - CPI(M)
G Janakiraman - Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)
K Bhuvaneswari - Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal Katchi
V Muthuselvam - Anti Corruption Dynamic Party
J R Ravikumar - Republican Party of India (Sivaraj)
M G Ramu - Jebamani Janata
Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Full list of Dharapuram (SC) Assembly seat candidates
Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Dharapuram (SC) Assembly seat full list of candidates
Candidate - Party
P Sathyabama - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
S Suganya - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
K Bhanumathi - All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
M Karthika - Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)
P Lakshmanan - Communist Party of India (CPI)
G Arulraju - Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal Katchi
R Arumugam - Ganasangam Party of India
S Maheshwaran - Anti Corruption Dynamic Party
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: NTK's Madurantakam candidate says his party will be the real change, not TVK
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Counting of votes for the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll is underway amid tight security. NTK's Madurantakam candidate Janakiraman said that the party will be the real change and not the chief minister Vijay-led TVK.
"NTK will be the real change, not TVK; we have trust in the people," Janakiraman said.
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Where to track counting trends, leads, and trails
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: The counting of votes can be tracked on Election Commission of India website here, which will share the leads, trails as and when trends surface from counting booths.
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: At bypoll rally, Vijay alleges AIADMK betrayed MGR, former CM Jayalalithaa
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay earlier this month used the stage of a rally at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) stronghold SC-reserved Dharapuram constituency to reiterate his allegations that the party planned to enter a coalition with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), whom he again described as “an evil force”.
Addressing a campaign rally for his party’s nominee P Sathyabama, Vijay alleged that the AIADMK betrayed its supremo MG Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa. “Whom was MGR going against when he formed his party (ADMK, which later became AIADMK)? And against whom did Jayalalithaa take a political stand? It is this evil force DMK,” he said. Read full report here
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Who are the TVK, DMK and Left candidates?
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Facing his first electoral battle in the state after coming to power with the help of allies in the April 23 assembly polls, TVK founder and chief minister C Joseph Vijay has nominated former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively.
Both Kumaravel and Satyabama had won from the respective constituencies as AIADMK candidates in the April 23 polls, before resigning as legislators and joining the ruling TVK later.
The DMK has nominated I Paranthaman for Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram. The AIADMK, which heads the NDA, has already announced an all-women line-up, fielding former MLA Kanitha Sampath in Madurantakam and K Bhanumathi in Dharapuram.
The CPI (M) and CPI announced that they would contest as an independent Left front, breaking away from traditional electoral coalitions, placing them in direct opposition to both the DMK and TVK.
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Why are bypolls happening for 2 Tamil Nadu assembly seats
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: The crucial assembly bypoll in the two reserved constituencies of Tamil Nadu are witnessing an interesting five-cornered contest, with the Left parties fielding their candidates for the two seats.
This will be the first electoral battle in the state after C Joseph Vijay-led TVK formed its maiden government with the help of allies after winning the April 23 Assembly polls.
In Tamil Nadu, bypolls will be held in 35-Madurantakam (SC) and 101-Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies. The Madurantakam seat fell vacant following the resignation of Maragatham Kumaravel, while the Dharapuram seat became vacant after the resignation of P Sathyabama.
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Counting on for 2 key assembly bypoll seats; trends to be out shortly
Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Counting of votes is underway for Madurantakam and Dharapuram (SC) assembly seats of Tamil Nadu which went to bypolls on October 6 along with three other constituencies in West Bengal and Puducherry.
Bypolls were held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Thattanchavady constituency of Puducherry.