In 1986, Onondaga Lake reopened to fishing after sewage and industry made it infamous, and it now has more than 65 documented fish species

Imagine a lake so polluted that swimming and fishing were both prohibited. This was the case with Onondaga Lake in Central New York. The swimming ban began in 1940, followed by a fishing ban in 1970. Fishing resumed in 1986 with certain consumption advisories, and today there are more than 65 fish species documented in Onondaga Lake. Once so polluted that swimming and fishing were banned, Onondaga Lake now supports more than 65 documented fish species and is cleaner than it has been in over a century. Decades of wastewater upgrades, industrial remediation and watershed projects have driven progress, though cleanup work continues. (Wikimedia Commons)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Onondaga Lake overview describes the water as the cleanest it has been in more than 100 years. Pollution, toxicity, and algal growth have declined, clarity has improved, and plant and animal diversity have shown significant progress. The DEC says the lake's recovery has exceeded the expectations of many.

The lake runs along the border of Syracuse, occupying 4.6 square miles with an average depth of 35 feet and a maximum depth of 63 feet. Most of its 285-square-mile watershed is within Onondaga County. Two major tributaries, Nine Mile Creek and Onondaga Creek, provide about 70% of the annual inflow. Another 20% comes from the Metropolitan Syracuse Wastewater Treatment Plant, while the remaining inflow comes from other sources, including smaller tributaries and direct runoff. Water from the lake flows north into the Seneca River and eventually reaches Lake Ontario.

A tourist lake becomes contaminated The lake was a popular tourist destination during the 19th century, with beaches, resorts, and amusement parks in the vicinity. However, as the population grew and industrial development expanded, the volume of industrial effluents and municipal sewage entering the lake increased. Beginning in the 1880s and continuing for more than a century, industrial activity introduced mercury, salt manufacturing waste, ammonia, organic pollutants, and PCBs into the lake, according to the DEC.

Sewage created another major environmental problem. Effluent containing ammonia and phosphorus from the Metropolitan Syracuse Wastewater Treatment Plant contributed to fish migration and reproduction problems, algal blooms, turbidity, and low oxygen levels in the lake. During storms, Syracuse's combined sewer system also overflowed, sending stormwater and sewage into the lake's tributaries. These overflows can carry pathogens, garbage, and sand into the waterways.