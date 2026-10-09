Trump honours Satya Nadella the same day US suspends Microsoft’s green card sponsorship. Indian-origin CEO reacts

Trump’s speech, which was later posted on White House’s official rapid response account, prompted a reaction from the Indian-origin tech leader.

“For more than three decades, @satyanadella (Satya Nadella) has been a key figure in the transformation of Microsoft — revolutionizing the company and empowering businesses, students, and consumers from all over the world with some of the most capable software ever built,” Trump said during the event.

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has ​abused the system more than Microsoft ," Vance said in a press conference. Hours later, Trump presented Nadella with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

US President Donald Trump honoured the India-origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just hours after US Vice President JD Vance announced the freezing of green cards for Microsoft and other IT firms.

“Thank you, @POTUS, for this incredible honor today,” he wrote. The CEO added, “I'm humbled to stand alongside so many giants of American innovation and looking forward for what we can continue to do together to advance technology and drive American prosperity.”

Which companies faced the US green card programme suspension?

During a White House briefing, the vice president claimed that Microsoft had laid off 6,000 American workers last year, adding that the company benefited from 6,300 H-1B temporary worker visas ​and nearly 3,000 green cards.

In addition to Microsoft, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata, Wipro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Capgemini SE. are also in H-1B trouble.

Microsoft’s response to the suspension: The company shared a note with a tweet that reads, “Microsoft comment on recent immigration questions.”

Read the full statement: Microsoft Comment on Recent Immigration Questions

We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce. That is why the vast majority of Microsoft employees in the United States are Americans.

We look forward to providing the Administration with additional information. For example, of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications we submitted in the last fiscal year, 80% percent were to extend or change the status of existing Microsoft employees. These were not to hire new people. The remaining filings for new employees were for individuals already legally in the United States who decided to come work for us, and they equal only 1% of our U.S. workforce. They are not new arrivals to our country.

Microsoft only files H-1B petitions for those who meet the rigorous standards of this visa category. We pay our employees some of the highest compensation in the tech sector, and our wages are among the highest of all H-1B filings. We pay our H-1B employees the same as any other employees doing comparable work.

Microsoft succeeds as a global technology leader by developing the world’s best technology workforce. We do this by strengthening this country’s talent pipeline, hiring American workers, and attracting the best talent from around the world.