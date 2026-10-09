Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Oppn to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan today; Rahul Gandhi says ‘Not going to stop’

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Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Congress and INDIA bloc supporters as INDIA bloc MPs board a bus in Connaught Place before heading towards Rajghat to stage a protest in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: The INDIA bloc will march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, in what would be the fourth straight day of the Opposition's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had said on Thursday that the Oppposition leaders had requested an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu and were awaiting response. He said the first letter was sent on October 2, and a request was submitted again on October 5, along with names. “So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday,” Venugopal said, according to PTI news agency. On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs visited the Gandhi Smarak in Rajghat after a lunch meeting. They staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, alleging “vote chori”. 'Protecting India's Constitution, democracy': Rahul Gandhi Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X late on Thursday, said the “process” of “protecting India's Constitution, democracy, and its voice” had begun, while adding that it was the “responsibility” of every Indian. “The Process of delivering justice to the people of Hindustan. The Process of restoring faith in democracy. The Process of ensuring punishment for the traitors,” Rahul said, adding “and now, this is not going to stop.” CJP's parallel stir against CEC The Cockroach Janta Party held a protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. As thousands gathered on Thursday, CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “may have the power now, but we have the streets and we will reclaim our power from here.” At the “People’s Tribunal” organised by civil society groups and the CJP, Dipke alleged that the deletion of voters was being used to disenfranchise people opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj were also present and addressed the gathering. CJP has also called a protest on October 10 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with security being stepped up in the Capital ahead of the demonstration. Around 11,000 additional personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being deployed in Delhi for the next few days. What happened over three days of protest? INDIA bloc finalised its joint action as it began its protest on Tuesday, when over 300 Opposition MPs marched to the Election Commission office. Amid the demonstration, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi climbed atop barricades and waved the Tricolour. When they weren't allowed to proceed, some of the Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, staged a sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan complex. The poll body, meanwhile, said it had not received any appointment request from the Opposition till 4 pm on Tuesday. It further denied the request citing protocol. On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi after they were stopped by the police and forcibly removed and detained. The Opposition leaders gathered at Rajghat on Thursday and offered floral tributes there as they continued their agitation. ...Read More

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs visited the Gandhi Smarak in Rajghat after a lunch meeting. They staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, alleging “vote chori”. 'Protecting India's Constitution, democracy': Rahul Gandhi Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X late on Thursday, said the “process” of “protecting India's Constitution, democracy, and its voice” had begun, while adding that it was the “responsibility” of every Indian. “The Process of delivering justice to the people of Hindustan. The Process of restoring faith in democracy. The Process of ensuring punishment for the traitors,” Rahul said, adding “and now, this is not going to stop.” CJP's parallel stir against CEC The Cockroach Janta Party held a protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. As thousands gathered on Thursday, CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “may have the power now, but we have the streets and we will reclaim our power from here.” At the “People’s Tribunal” organised by civil society groups and the CJP, Dipke alleged that the deletion of voters was being used to disenfranchise people opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj were also present and addressed the gathering. CJP has also called a protest on October 10 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with security being stepped up in the Capital ahead of the demonstration. Around 11,000 additional personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being deployed in Delhi for the next few days. What happened over three days of protest? INDIA bloc finalised its joint action as it began its protest on Tuesday, when over 300 Opposition MPs marched to the Election Commission office. Amid the demonstration, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi climbed atop barricades and waved the Tricolour. When they weren't allowed to proceed, some of the Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, staged a sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan complex. The poll body, meanwhile, said it had not received any appointment request from the Opposition till 4 pm on Tuesday. It further denied the request citing protocol. On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi after they were stopped by the police and forcibly removed and detained. The Opposition leaders gathered at Rajghat on Thursday and offered floral tributes there as they continued their agitation.