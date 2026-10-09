DMRC revises order after Supreme Court rap, 45 Delhi Metro stations to remain affected

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised its order on the closure of 45 metro stations following a rap from the Supreme Court. The top court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of CJP's protests in Delhi on Saturday. Central Secretariat metro station closed amid stir seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (PTI/File) DMRC reduced the number of metro stations affected by security restrictions ahead of the CJP protest from 57 to 45. “Entry and exit at the 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 6 pm on October 10 due to security reasons. This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations,” it posted on X. Also Read | Full list of 45 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

Entry and exit will remain closed at the following 45 Delhi metro stations on October 10 including: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala. Security agencies will review the situation, and further updates will be shared accordingly. Interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except the New Delhi Metro station. The Supreme Court made it clear that security measures cannot amount to a complete prohibition on public transport and inconvenience millions of ordinary residents. Earlier in the day, the DMRC announced that entry and exit gates of 57 metro stations will remain closed from 9pm onwards on October 9.

Deep Dive How many Delhi Metro stations remained affected after DMRC revised its order? Why did the Supreme Court ask authorities to revise the Delhi Metro restrictions? Were trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin affected by the CJP protest restrictions?