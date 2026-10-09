57 Delhi metro stations may shut from 9pm today as cops tighten security ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow
The suggestion from the Delhi Police comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night, October 9, in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district on Saturday.
In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, said metro train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. Track LIVE updates on Delhi protest here.
The restrictions have been proposed from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10, until the situation in the national capital normalises.
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The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, requested the metro corporation to issue necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the measures.
Deep Dive
The 57 stations identified include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rohini West.
Other stations on the list include Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala. The INA station on both metro lines has also been included.
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The proposed restrictions cover stations across several parts of the national capital, including central Delhi, south Delhi, north Delhi and areas in east and northeast Delhi.
The Cockroach Janta party has called a ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on October 10 amid the ongoing protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar amid major uproar over the special intensive revision (SIR) excerise being conducted by the Election Commission of India.
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