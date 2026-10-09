57 Delhi metro stations may shut from 9pm today as cops tighten security ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night, October 9, in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district on Saturday. The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, requested the metro corporation to issue necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the measures. (PTI)

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, said metro train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. Track LIVE updates on Delhi protest here.

The restrictions have been proposed from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10, until the situation in the national capital normalises.

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