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Full list of 57 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

The restrictions will continue on Saturday, with interchange facilities remaining available at all affected stations except New Delhi metro station.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 15:22:53 IST
By HT News Desk
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice due to security reasons ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.

Central Secretariat among 57 metro stations likely to be closed today. (PTI)
Central Secretariat among 57 metro stations likely to be closed today. (PTI)

The protest has been called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

ALSO READ | No permission for Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police say CJP's intimation came 'too late'

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The restrictions will continue on Saturday, with interchange facilities remaining available at all affected stations except New Delhi metro station. Train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, depending on the security situation, the DMRC said.

The decision follows a request by the Delhi Police to the DMRC in view of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. In a letter dated October 8, the police cited the likelihood of "unruly movement" towards sensitive locations and recommended closing the entry and exit gates of the identified stations, with restrictions to remain in place until the situation normalises.

Delhi Metro stations where entry gates will be closed

  1. Janpath
  2. Patel Chowk
  3. Central Secretariat
  4. Lok Kalyan Marg
  5. Rajiv Chowk
  6. New Delhi
  7. Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
  8. Mandi House
  9. Barakhamba Road
  10. ITO
  11. Delhi Gate
  12. Khan Market
  13. RK Ashram Marg
  14. Jhandewalan
  15. Supreme Court
  16. Indraprastha
  17. Shivaji Stadium
  18. INA (both metro lines)
  19. Hauz Khas
  20. Jor Bagh
  21. Arjangarh
  22. Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin
  23. Lajpat Nagar
  24. Jangpura
  25. Ashram
  26. Kalindi Kunj
  27. Jasola
  28. Jamia Millia Islamia
  29. Okhla Vihar
  30. Chawri Bazar
  31. Jama Masjid
  32. Karol Bagh
  33. Rajendra Place
  34. Vishwavidyalaya
  35. Vidhan Sabha
  36. Civil Lines
  37. Kashmere Gate
  38. Inderlok
  39. GTB Nagar
  40. Kanhaiya Nagar
  41. Netaji Subhash Palace
  42. Azadpur
  43. Adarsh Nagar
  44. Haiderpur Badli Mor
  45. Majlis Park
  46. Shalimar Bagh
  47. Seelampur
  48. Maujpur
  49. Jafrabad
  50. Welcome
  51. Yamuna Vihar
  52. Khazuri Khas
  53. Shahdara
  54. Rithala
  55. Rohini East
  56. Rohini West
  57. Jahangir Puri

No permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police had clarified on Friday that no permission has been granted for the protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. This came two days after CJP co-convener Saurav Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday about the proposed October 10 protest and urged people to turn up in huge numbers.

Acknowledging the intimation submitted by the CJP, Delhi police said that it was given in a very short span of time and should have been given 10 days prior to the proposed date of protest as per the prescribed guidelines.

  • HT News Desk
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    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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Home/India News/Full List Of 57 Delhi Metro Stations To Have Restricted Entry During CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow
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