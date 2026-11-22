A local court in Bengaluru on Saturday issued an order restraining Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila from entering the family bungalow at Yelahanka which has been in dispute between her and her brother and YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

India News

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In an interim injunction order, principal senior civil judge of Devanahalli court in Bengaluru (rural) ordered that Sharmila, her family members, agents and others acting on her behalf, shall not interfere with the possession and enjoyment of the disputed property.

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HT has seen the court order, which was issued, on a petition filed by Silicon Builders Private Ltd, the company that is at the centre of the property dispute.

The company claimed that it has been in possession of the Yelahanka palace under a lease agreement executed on March 1, 2007, by E C Sugunamma, mother-in-law of Jagan Mohan Reddy, for a period extending up to February 20, 2027.

The order comes amid the escalating dispute involving Jagan and Sharmila over the Yelahanka palace property, over the latter’s decision to perform the marriage of her daughter Y S Anjili Reddy with NRI doctor Somala Raghurami Reddy, at the palace on November 25.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Jagan reportedly objected to the use of the Bengaluru property for the wedding, citing security and privacy concerns. In a letter dated October 9, he conveyed his objections to Sharmila, explaining that hosting a large wedding would involve the movement of numerous guests, catering personnel, decorators, photographers, videographers and event-management teams into the residential premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Jagan reportedly objected to the use of the Bengaluru property for the wedding, citing security and privacy concerns. In a letter dated October 9, he conveyed his objections to Sharmila, explaining that hosting a large wedding would involve the movement of numerous guests, catering personnel, decorators, photographers, videographers and event-management teams into the residential premises. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 31, Sharmila announced that her family had decided to shift the venue of her daughter Y S Anjili Reddy’s wedding from the Yelahanka residence to another place.

She, however, claimed that the Yelahanka property in Bengaluru, which has become the centre of a controversy over her daughter Anjili’s wedding venue, belongs entirely to her and her children as part of the family property partition.

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According to people familiar with the matter, Sharmila was planning to come to the palace on Sunday to perform certain pre-wedding rituals. “Apparently to prevent her from coming to the palace, Jagan approached the court through Silicon Builders Private Ltd, seeking to prevent her from perform any rituals,” a functionary close to Sharmila said.

The company, in the petition, claimed that it was handed over possession of the property under the lease and had since undertaken agricultural activities, maintained fruit-bearing trees, plants, irrigation facilities, guest houses, fencing and other structures after investing considerable amounts.

The plaintiff further contended that registered gift deeds were executed on August 27, 2026, in favour of Sugunamma’s daughter Y S Bharati Reddy (wife of Jagan Mohan Reddy) and grandchildren, following which the lease was attorned in their favour.

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The company alleged that Sharmila, who had earlier been permitted to stay temporarily in a guest house on the property, was attempting to interfere with its possession by sending third parties to the premises under the pretext of carrying out decoration work.

It apprehended that such interference could lead to damage to the property, including walls, boundaries, fencing, agricultural plants, fruit-bearing trees, structures and other assets developed and maintained on the premises.

The plaintiff sought the court’s intervention to protect its possession and prevent any further interference pending adjudication of the dispute.

After examining the material placed on record, the court observed that the lease agreement, rent-payment particulars, electricity bills, security-related documents and other records prima facie supported the plaintiff’s claim of possession and enjoyment of the property as a lessee.

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The court held that the plaintiff had made out a prima facie case for interim protection and that the balance of convenience was in its favour. It also observed that denial of temporary protection could expose the plaintiff to hardship and irreparable injury.

The court felt that granting interim protection would not cause undue prejudice to the defendant, as she would be given an opportunity to appear and contest the application.

The court accordingly restrained Sharmila, her family members, agents, representatives and persons claiming through or under her from interfering with the plaintiff’s peaceful possession and enjoyment of the suit-schedule property or causing damage to its structures, fencing, agricultural plants, fruit-bearing trees and other movable and immovable assets.

The court further observed that granting temporary protection would not cause undue prejudice to the defendant, who would have an opportunity to appear before the court and contest the application. The case was posted to December 19 for further hearing.