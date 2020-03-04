e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Iran-returned Army man under observation in MP for suspected coronavirus exposure

Iran-returned Army man under observation in MP for suspected coronavirus exposure

Coronavirus: The officer had returned from Tehran, Iran’s capital, on February 25.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 06:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Indore
Iran announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 77. In all, 2,336 people have been infected in Iran since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Iran announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 77. In all, 2,336 people have been infected in Iran since the COVID-19 outbreak.(PTI)
         

An Army officer who returned from Iran last month has been isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

However, there were conflicting versions of where he was isolated. A health official said the 32-year-old officer had been quarantined at the military hospital at Mhow near Indore, while senior Army officials said he was at home.

The conflicting versions could not be immediately reconciled.

The officer had returned from Tehran, Iran’s capital, on February 25.

Dr Santosh Sisodia, district in-charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, claimed that the officer was admitted to isolation ward of the military hospital on Tuesday when he complained of sore throat.

“His condition is fine. He has been kept under medical observation in an isolation ward. His blood and swab samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing,” Sisodia added.

Iran announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 77. In all, 2,336 people have been infected in Iran since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman, who was studying in Italy and admitted to Indore’s state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital for the past two days for suspected exposure to COVID-19 virus, tested negative, an official said.

“She had attended a party in Italy a few days ago and a person who was present there later tested positive for the virus. It scared her and she returned to Indore on Saturday,” the official said.

Italy, Europe’s worst-affected country with around 1,700 coronavirus infections, said that deaths, as of Monday, stood at 52.

tags
top news
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
How India is bolstering its quarantine facilities to tackle coronavirus outbreak
How India is bolstering its quarantine facilities to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Bill to crack down on communal violence languished in Parliament for 9 years
Bill to crack down on communal violence languished in Parliament for 9 years
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
No proposal yet for granting quota for Muslims: Uddhav Thackeray
No proposal yet for granting quota for Muslims: Uddhav Thackeray
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news