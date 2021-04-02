Covid vaccine causing deaths? AEFI experts say there’s insufficient evidence

Most of the eight deaths analysed for Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have had temporal relationship, but there is insufficient definitive evidence for vaccine causing event, the national committee performing causality assessment results of these deaths has found.

Of the 79 deaths reported in individuals who took the jab, and examined by experts at both the state and central levels, the national AEFI committee approved eight deaths for causality assessment.

“Three of the eight causally assessed cases have been found to have consistent causal association to vaccination, four cases have been found to have inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental), and one case was found unclassifiable. None have been found to be due to the Covid-19 vaccine,” the experts said in their analysis.

Of the eight deaths analysed, two each were reported from Maharashtra and Karnataka, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. The age group of the deceased was between 36 and 61 years, with three women and five men.

Also Read | Another jump in Covid-19 infections as 81,466 cases recorded; tally over 12.3 mn

Three deaths were put in B1 category by the experts that says “temporal relationship is consistent but there is insufficient definitive evidence for vaccine causing event”, and four in coincidental category that is described as “underlying or emerging condition(s), or conditions caused by exposure to something other than the vaccine”.

One of the B1 categories was a 61-year-old man from Thane in Maharashtra, who took the vaccine on January 20, and had sudden cardiac death 11 days after it. He was a known case of hypertension on medication. Sudden cardiac death is likely to be due to a cardiovascular event, the experts concluded. Covid-19 is known to trigger pro-thrombotic state and cardiovascular events. Biological plausibility exists for vaccine triggering these events, they said in the analysis.

Another death in the B1 category was of a 38-year-old man from district Harda in Madhya Pradesh, who took the jab on January 28. “Young patient without any cardiac risk factors, he had Covid-19 infection two months (8 weeks and 4 days) back. Covid-19 disease is known to trigger pro-thrombotic state and cardiovascular events,” the expert committee concluded.

The third B1 case was of a 36-year-old woman from Belagavi in Karnataka, who took the shot on January 22. “Covid disease is known to lead to thrombocytopenia as well as pro-inflammatory and pro-thrombotic state. Biological plausibility exists for vaccine causing acute stroke with severe thrombocytopenia,” said the experts.

Among four coincidental cases was a 52-year-old woman from Aurangabad in Maharashtra who took the jab on January 29. “Patient had documented Myocardial infarction (ECG, clinical assessment, post mortem finding of necrotic patch in inferior wall of heart). She had a preceding risk factor of hypertension,” the experts analysis her death concluded.

A 43-year-old male from Ballari in Karnataka, who took the shot on January 16, also was put in the coincidental death category. The experts said, “Patient had documented Myocardial infarction (clinical assessment, ECG, ECHO and post mortem finding), he had risk factors for MI, including long standing diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Post mortem showed left ventricle wall thickening and hemorrhagic patch in heart and evidence of chronic lung infection.”

The third case in the category was a 52-year-old woman from Mancherial district in Telangana, who took the jab on January 19. “Patient presented with symptoms of fever with cough and difficulty in breathing, BP of 210/120mmHg. Was clinically diagnosed to have accelerated HTN with LVF with pneumonia. CT chest confirmed pneumonia. She also had underlying kyphoscoliosis and restrictive lung disease,” the experts concluded.

The fourth case was of a 56-year-old man from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, who was inoculated on January 28. “He was a known case of coronary artery disease with PTCA with LV dysfunction with stenting of RCA (2017) and taking medication for the same,” his analysis concluded.

Also Read | Hold vaccine drive on all days in April: Govt to states

The single unclassifiable case was of a 43-year-old man from Saran in Bihar, who was injected on January 18. “There was little clinical information and no diagnosis was mentioned in the available treatment records. No investigations were performed. Postmortem was not done. Verbal autopsy also did not contribute towards making a diagnosis,” said the experts in the analysis.

A Special Group has been framed to conduct causality assessment of AEFIs following Covid-19 vaccination. The results of causality assessment done by this special group were discussed in the national AEFI committee meeting for final approval.

The final analysis was sent to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s immunisation division that stores all data related to immunisation in the country at the central level.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the national AEFI surveillance system for Covid-19 vaccinations, and considering the importance and critical nature of the task, the immunisation division of the health ministry has taken several steps, including roping in medical specialists from various departments to analyse cases of adverse events following immunisation.

The medical specialists include cardiologists, neurologists, pulmonary medicine specialists, obstetrician- gynecologist as members of the causality assessment sub-committee at the national level.

The results of the causality assessment for eight cases were completed on March 9, 2021, after thorough review, deliberation and approval by the National AEFI Committee.