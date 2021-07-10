Covid-19 negative report must for tourists flocking to Mussoorie

Hours after restricting the number of tourists to be allowed at a time to popular destinations in Dehradun, following reports of largescale violation of appropriate norms necessitated to restrict the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Uttarakhand administration further tightened the belt and made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those entering Mussoorie from outside the state.

The local administration said the travelers would be required to make online booking of their accommodation in Mussoorie after getting negative reports of RT-PCR tests. Those without a Covid-19 negative report would be denied entry beyond Kolhukhet.

“Tourists in large numbers are flocking the hill station to beat the summers in the plains. However, most of them are defying Covid-19-induced protocol. In the light of these violations, the district administration had to adopt a strong measure. Anyone without a negative RT-PCR test report won’t be allowed to enter Mussoorie,” said Narendra Pant, a local police officer.

ALSO READ | ‘We're not afraid of Covid': Tourists in Haridwar ditch masks, social distancing

The instances of overcrowding have led to fears that the upcoming third of the pandemic in the country might be more severe than earlier imagined.

On Friday, the government imposed several measures to restrict tourist activities in the state. It put a cap on 50 people at a time in Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls and the maximum duration of their stay at 30 minutes, after a shocking video clip that went viral on Wednesday showed hundreds of tourists taking bath at the popular waterfall in close proximity and without face masks.

The district administration in Nanital – another popular destination for tourists visiting Uttarakhand – also imposed a ban on the entry of the two-wheelers on weekends to reduce traffic congestion and restrict the number of travelers flocking to the hill station.

Earlier this week, the Centre voiced concerns over overcrowding at tourist destinations across India. Days ago, visuals of overcrowded streets emerged on social media from Manali with no people defying physical distancing norms. The Union health ministry then issued a warning against what it called ‘revenge travel’ and crowding of these tourist spots.