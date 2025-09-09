Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
CP Radhakrishnan is new Vice President, Sudershan Reddy's fight underlines Oppn unity

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 07:39 pm IST

The ruling NDA alliance had picked Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan, an OBC from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, as its candidate on August 17.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President after he defeated B Sudershan Reddy of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Radhakrishnan was declared winner shortly after the voting concluded in the vice presidential elections. The NDA-backed nominee received 452 votes, while Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes.

Returning Officer PC Mody declared CP Radhakrishnan as the winner in the Vice Presidential election and said that the result would be communicated to the Election Commission.

The ruling NDA alliance had picked Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan, an OBC from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, as its VP candidate on August 17.

He successfully contested against former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy, who also hails from southern India.

The voting for the Vice Presidential election began at 10 am and continued till 5 pm with all members of Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha in the electoral college.

A total of 315 opposition MPs had turned up to vote in the vice presidential polls, the Congress said. The electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had a strength of 781.

CP Radhakrishnan is new Vice President, Sudershan Reddy's fight underlines Oppn unity
