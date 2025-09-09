Vice President election 2025 live: Stage set for Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy contest; polling starts at 10 am

Vice President election 2025 live updates: A straight fight is on the cards between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Tuesday’s vice-presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance holding an edge based on its numerical strength in both Houses. The contest comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar unexpectedly resigned as vice-president on July 21, citing the need to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”...Read More

On Monday, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc held separate meetings in the Parliament complex, projecting strength and guiding MPs on the voting procedure. Mock polls were conducted to ensure members cast their votes correctly.

At the Opposition camp, MPs were cautioned against wasting votes, recalling that some ballots were declared invalid in the last vice-presidential election. They were instructed to mark only ‘1’ against their preferred candidate and not indicate a second preference, which is counted only in the rare event of a tie.

What to know about today’s VP election

• Polling for the vice-presidential election, in which MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are entitled to vote, will be held in the new Parliament building from 10 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will commence at 6 pm, with the result expected later in the evening.

• The election is conducted through a secret ballot, and Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips in casting their votes.

• According to sources quoted by PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be among the earliest voters, before departing for a survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

• There are 39 MPs unaffiliated with either of the two main blocs. Among them, the YSR Congress has declared its support for Radhakrishnan, while AIMIM’s lone MP Asaduddin Owaisi has pledged his vote to Reddy.

• Union minister Kiren Rijiju voiced confidence that the majority of the 39 MPs will back Radhakrishnan, describing him as a "nationalist and a very good person".

• Meanwhile, two other unaligned parties, the BJD and the BRS, have said they will abstain from voting in the September 9 election. The Shiromani Akali Dal, once a BJP ally, announced it will boycott the poll, alleging that flood-affected people in Punjab have not received assistance from the state government, the Centre or the Congress.

• The electoral college for the vice-presidential election consists of 788 members in total – 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also entitled to vote.

• At present, the strength of the electoral college stands at 781, with six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha, setting the majority mark at 391. The NDA commands the support of 425 MPs, while the Opposition bloc has 324 on its side.

• The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has 11 MPs and is not aligned with either camp, has announced its support for the NDA candidate. In contrast, the BRS and the BJD have chosen to stay away from the September 9 election for the country’s second-highest constitutional post.

• The NDA has nominated Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan, an OBC leader from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, as its candidate for the vice-presidential election. The 68-year-old BJP leader, deeply rooted in RSS ideology, is regarded within the party as a soft-spoken and non-controversial figure. He is the only BJP politician from Tamil Nadu to have secured two consecutive Lok Sabha wins, in 1998 and 1999, and has been serving as Maharashtra governor since July 31 2024.

• Challenging him, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, also from southern India. The 79-year-old jurist retired from the apex court in July 2011 and is noted for several landmark rulings, including sharp criticism of the Union government’s inaction on black money investigations. He also struck down the Salwa Judum militia, created by the Chhattisgarh government to combat Naxals, as unconstitutional.

• Since filing his nomination papers on August 20, Radhakrishnan has held group meetings with MPs from across states to secure backing, while Reddy has travelled widely to meet opposition leaders.

• Reddy’s meeting with RJD founder Lalu Prasad drew criticism from the BJP, which questioned the Opposition nominee’s decision to meet a politician convicted in a corruption case.