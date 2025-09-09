Vice President election 2025 live: Stage set for Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy contest; polling starts at 10 am
Vice President election 2025 live: Polling for Vice President election will be held from 10 am to 5 pm in the new Parliament building, with counting starting at 6 pm and results later in the evening. MPs, voting by secret ballot, are free from party whips in this election.
Vice President election 2025 live updates: A straight fight is on the cards between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Tuesday’s vice-presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance holding an edge based on its numerical strength in both Houses. The contest comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar unexpectedly resigned as vice-president on July 21, citing the need to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”...Read More
On Monday, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc held separate meetings in the Parliament complex, projecting strength and guiding MPs on the voting procedure. Mock polls were conducted to ensure members cast their votes correctly.
At the Opposition camp, MPs were cautioned against wasting votes, recalling that some ballots were declared invalid in the last vice-presidential election. They were instructed to mark only ‘1’ against their preferred candidate and not indicate a second preference, which is counted only in the rare event of a tie.
What to know about today’s VP election
• Polling for the vice-presidential election, in which MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are entitled to vote, will be held in the new Parliament building from 10 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will commence at 6 pm, with the result expected later in the evening.
• The election is conducted through a secret ballot, and Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips in casting their votes.
• According to sources quoted by PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be among the earliest voters, before departing for a survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
• There are 39 MPs unaffiliated with either of the two main blocs. Among them, the YSR Congress has declared its support for Radhakrishnan, while AIMIM’s lone MP Asaduddin Owaisi has pledged his vote to Reddy.
• Union minister Kiren Rijiju voiced confidence that the majority of the 39 MPs will back Radhakrishnan, describing him as a "nationalist and a very good person".
• Meanwhile, two other unaligned parties, the BJD and the BRS, have said they will abstain from voting in the September 9 election. The Shiromani Akali Dal, once a BJP ally, announced it will boycott the poll, alleging that flood-affected people in Punjab have not received assistance from the state government, the Centre or the Congress.
• The electoral college for the vice-presidential election consists of 788 members in total – 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also entitled to vote.
• At present, the strength of the electoral college stands at 781, with six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha, setting the majority mark at 391. The NDA commands the support of 425 MPs, while the Opposition bloc has 324 on its side.
• The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has 11 MPs and is not aligned with either camp, has announced its support for the NDA candidate. In contrast, the BRS and the BJD have chosen to stay away from the September 9 election for the country’s second-highest constitutional post.
• The NDA has nominated Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan, an OBC leader from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community, as its candidate for the vice-presidential election. The 68-year-old BJP leader, deeply rooted in RSS ideology, is regarded within the party as a soft-spoken and non-controversial figure. He is the only BJP politician from Tamil Nadu to have secured two consecutive Lok Sabha wins, in 1998 and 1999, and has been serving as Maharashtra governor since July 31 2024.
• Challenging him, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, also from southern India. The 79-year-old jurist retired from the apex court in July 2011 and is noted for several landmark rulings, including sharp criticism of the Union government’s inaction on black money investigations. He also struck down the Salwa Judum militia, created by the Chhattisgarh government to combat Naxals, as unconstitutional.
• Since filing his nomination papers on August 20, Radhakrishnan has held group meetings with MPs from across states to secure backing, while Reddy has travelled widely to meet opposition leaders.
• Reddy’s meeting with RJD founder Lalu Prasad drew criticism from the BJP, which questioned the Opposition nominee’s decision to meet a politician convicted in a corruption case.
Vice President election 2025 live: NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, "The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism. We are all one, we will be one and we want India to become 'Viksit Bharat'..."
The 68-year-old BJP leader, hailing from the Goundar-Kongu Vellalar community and belonging to the OBC category, is contesting the vice-presidential election. A soft-spoken and non-controversial figure rooted in RSS ideology, Radhakrishnan is the only BJP leader from Tamil Nadu to have been elected to the Lok Sabha twice, in 1998 and 1999. He has been serving as Maharashtra Governor since 31 July 2024.
Vice President election 2025 live: Ahead of India’s vice-presidential election, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that Opposition MPs will participate in voting, though the NDA holds a numerical advantage over the Opposition.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tharoor said, "See, we will cast our votes. These elections are important. You know how the count is going on, what can I say?"
Vice President election 2025 live: NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan visited the Shree Ram Mandir on Lodhi Road in Delhi to offer prayers.
Members of Parliament are set to elect India’s next Vice President on Tuesday, September 9, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down mid-term citing health reasons; his tenure was originally due to end in 2027.
In today’s election, NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan faces the Opposition INDIA bloc’s candidate, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy. Counting of votes will take place later in the day
Vice President election 2025 live: Expressing confidence ahead of the vice-presidential election, BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya said in Delhi, “We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win. CP Radhakrishnan will win 100%. At 8 am, all MPs of Gujarat and Goa will gather at the residence of Mansukh Mandaviya. We will vote at 10 am... We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority... Opposition candidate is not going to win.”
Vice President election 2025 live: The Vice President of India is chosen by an electoral college made up of members from both Houses of Parliament, through the system of proportional representation using the single transferable vote.
Voting in the vice-presidential election is carried out by secret ballot, with the entire membership of both Houses forming the electoral college.
The Vice President does not hold membership in either House of Parliament or in any state legislature. Should a sitting member of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or a state legislature be elected, their seat is deemed vacant from the day they assume office as Vice President.
The Election Commission of India is responsible for conducting the election to this post.
Vice President election 2025 live: Dhankhar, who also served as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, announced on July 21 that he was stepping down as Vice President with immediate effect, citing Article 67(a) of the Constitution “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”
Earlier this month, while speaking about his decision, Dhankhar remarked that he would retire at the "right time", subject to "divine interventions."
His resignation came as a setback to the ruling NDA, which had put forward a similar notice in the Lok Sabha and secured the Opposition’s support.
According to PTI, Dhankhar is the third Vice President to resign while in office, after V V Giri and R Venkataraman. Both Giri and Venkataraman had stepped down from the vice-presidential post to contest the presidential election.
The electoral college for electing the Vice President of India is made up of members from both Houses of Parliament. Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also part of this college and are therefore entitled to take part in the election.
Vice President election 2025 live: Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde has been named the “authorised representative” of the NDA’s candidate for Tuesday’s vice-presidential election, the party announced.
According to a release from Shrikant Shinde’s office in Thane on Monday, as quoted by PTI, "The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has appointed Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde as the authorised representative for its candidate in the upcoming Vice Presidential election." The statement added that by assigning him this responsibility, the BJP leadership had once again placed its trust in the Shiv Sena, one of its oldest and most reliable allies within the NDA.
Shrikant Shinde is the Member of Parliament for the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district.
Vice President election 2025 live: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to abstain from Tuesday’s vice-presidential election, with party working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday launching a strong attack on both the state and central governments over the urea shortage. He declared that the party would not take part in the poll.
On the fertiliser crisis, KTR said both the Congress and the BJP had let down Telangana’s farmers.
Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said, "For the last 20 days, BRS has been warning both state and central governments about the shortage of urea. Yet they have failed to respond. As a mark of protest and in solidarity with 71 lakh Telangana farmers, BRS has decided not to participate in the Vice President election. If NOTA was an option, we would have chosen it."
Vice President election 2025 live: The Vice President is chosen by an electoral college, the same body that elects the President of India. This college comprises 233 elected Rajya Sabha members, 12 nominated members, and 543 elected Lok Sabha members, making a total of 788. At present, with six Rajya Sabha seats and one Lok Sabha seat vacant, the strength stands at 781, setting the winning mark at 391.
The ruling BJP commands the support of 293 Lok Sabha MPs and 129 from the Rajya Sabha. With a total backing of 422 MPs, the NDA comfortably surpasses the required majority.
Vice President election 2025 live: The stage is set for a straight contest between NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan and the INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy in the Vice-President election, with the BJP-led alliance holding an advantage.
The poll was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. According to sources, quoted by the news agency PTI, the prime minister will be among the first to cast his vote before leaving for a survey of flood-affected regions in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.