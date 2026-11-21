Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday after being named a special invitee to its OBC (Other Backward Classes) Morcha's national working committee.

Yuzvendra Chahal with Amarpal Maurya, president of BJP's OBC morcha. (X/@PTI_News) more less

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The BJP on Saturday released its list of national office-bearers, national executive members and other appointments in the party's OBC Morcha, which also included the name of Chahal.

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Chahal thanked PM Narendra Modi and several other BJP leaders after joining the party. “I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family,” he posted on X.

According to the official communication issued by the party's central office, the list includes seven national vice-presidents, three national general secretaries and seven national secretaries representing various states across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Chahal has been named as a special invitee to the OBC Morcha's national working committee, representing Delhi. The other two special invitees are Advait Charan Gananayak from Odisha and advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chahal has been named as a special invitee to the OBC Morcha's national working committee, representing Delhi. The other two special invitees are Advait Charan Gananayak from Odisha and advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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Chahal has played 72 ODIs, and 80 T20Is for India so far, picking up 121 and 96 wickets in two formats respectively. He also has 233 IPL wickets across 188 matches he has played for different teams in the T20 league.

A look at key appointments

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The seven newly appointed national vice-presidents of the BJP OBC Morcha are Jogen Mohan (Assam), Mamata Mohanta (Odisha), Sangam Lal Gupta (Uttar Pradesh), Babanrao Ravji Choudhary (Maharashtra), Sat Prakash Rana (Delhi), Arjun Sahani (Bihar) and Sangeeta Balwant Bind (Uttar Pradesh).

Gajendra Yadav (Delhi), Pramod Madhwaraj (Karnataka), and Lalit Chandrakar (Chhattisgarh) have been named as national general secretaries.

The party also appointed seven national secretaries: Dashrathji Thakor (Gujarat), T Varatharajan (Tamil Nadu), Sanjeev Kumar alias Bablu Bhagat (Jharkhand), Sarita Jangid (Haryana), Kadaganchi Ramesh (Telangana), Vaibhav Panwar (Madhya Pradesh), and Bhim Kumar Sahu (Bihar).

As part of the organisational appointments, Radheshyam Yadav from Uttar Pradesh has been appointed national treasurer.

Sanjay Kumar Gurjar and Dr Arun Yadav, both from Delhi, have been named national office secretary and co-office secretary, respectively. Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta from Bihar has been appointed media coordinator of the Morcha.

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