‘Crossed all limits’: Chidambaram's ‘home-grown terrorists’ remark draws BJP's ire

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday repeated his 'home-grown terrorists' remark, one that he had made after the Pahalgam terror attack as well, drawing the ire of the BJP leaders, who said that he has “crossed all the limits”. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said it is "unfortunate" that people like Chidambaram, who have been in top posts for several years, "are issuing such non-serious statements".(ANI)

Chidambaram's remarks came two days after the deadly explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort that killed at least 10 and injured more than 20 people. In a post on X, he said, "I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists -- foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists." Follow live updates on Delhi Red Fort blast case

Chidambaram said that when he made the same remarks in the Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor, he was mocked and trolled for his reference to "home-grown terrorists".

"However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too. The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists," he added.

The remark drew heavy criticism from the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that Chidambaram was supporting terrorists.

‘Painting victimhood on terrorists'

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday lambasted the senior Congress leader for his remarks and accused him of speaking in favour of terrorists.

"He is supporting terrorists. Chhi, chii (an expression of disgust)," Singh told news agency PTI. By making such remarks, Singh said, Chidambaram has "crossed all the limits".

"You even took away (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh's dharma. (You) brought terrorist Yasin Malik to sit with him," the Union minister added.

Singh went on to flay Congress, alleging that the nation is facing terrorism issues due to the party's appeasement politics. He asked Chidambaram to "remember that from Nehru to Manmohan Singh, it's your contribution. It's the result of appeasement".

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also reacted to Chidambaram's 'home-grown terrorists' remark and said that a terrorist has "no religion or nationality".

"Why does P Chidambaram forget the time when he was the Union Home Minister? He did not raise these issues at the time? During his tenure, many such attacks happened. He wants to mislead people by giving such statements," he told news agency ANI.

Nalin Kohli, BJP national spokesperson, also hit out at the Congress and accused Chidambaram of trying to build a political narrative around the November 10 terror incident.

He said that such statements and attempts to "paint a victimhood on terrorists" in effect do injustice to those who have suffered terror, as in the Delhi car blast case.

"So, these are excuses for trying to change a narrative or build a narrative based on politics. We should desist from that," Kohli told news agency PTI.

Kohli said that there are only two sides in the fight against terrorism -- "Those who are with terrorism and those against it," adding that "there is no middle path".

"Ultimately, we have to fight against terror and also recognise that a lot of help comes from the border to harm Indian terrorists, as has also happened in the Delhi bomb blast case," he added.

Additionally, BJP leader RP Singh told news agency ANI that terrorists are fighting over an "ideology".

"P Chidambaram needs to decide if he wants to give cover fire to such ideology or face it strongly," RP Singh added.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar asked what had happened to the Congress party for having defined what terrorism is. "A terrorist is a terrorist," he said.

"What has happened to the Congress Party? Now there’s a new definition of terrorism, 'home-grown terrorist' and 'foreign terrorist'? A terrorist is a terrorist. What religion or community he belongs to is not important. What matters is the inhuman act he has committed. What kind of logic is this, that there can be 'circumstantial terrorism'? What kind of circumstances are these?" Kumar said while speaking to news agency PTI.

He further said that in India, people of every religion and caste live together, adding that the nation has a Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. "So how can any circumstance justify becoming a terrorist?" Kumar asked.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that it is "unfortunate" that people like Chidambaram, who have been in top posts for several years, "are issuing such non-serious statements".

"Such statements raise several questions. How long will they be playing the role of sponsored spokespersons? When the nation is speaking in one voice over the issue of national security, these people are speaking in some other language," Naqvi added.

Jaiveer Shergill, BJP national spokesperson, said that the Congress party appears to have an allergy and a compulsion to defame India and the Indian Army.

"Look, the Congress has taken on the task of defending Pakistan, giving it a clean chit, and providing cover fire. Even during the Pahalgam incident, it was the Congress, especially Chidambaram, who questioned what evidence there was that the terrorists came from Pakistan. Today, questions are being raised even about the Delhi blast... In reality, the Congress party seems to have an allergy and a compulsion to defame India and the Indian Army," he told PTI.

He said that Congress had adopted a "very weak stance" toward Pakistan during its own regime, adding that the party has no right to question the Modi government on national security. "This is unfortunate, and I believe it is because of such statements that the Indian Army and the country are forced to face the consequences of the Congress's stance," Shergill added.

Congress defends Chidambaram

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap defended Chidambaram's remarks, saying that whatever the former Union minister says, he says it responsibly. He said that if Chidambaram is pointing toward something, then it is a "serious matter".

"You know what happened in Kashmir, Operation Sindoor happened, we still don't know about any terrorist organisation taking responsibility. Whenever an incident happens, anywhere in the world, then some terrorist organisation takes responsibility. So what Chidambaram ji said, he can ask about the home terrorists who attacked. The government must find out," Jagtap added.

He said the government should find out why such an incident happens during elections and should inform the people. " If the government is not able to address, then it is their failure. We want to know who these home-grown terrorists are?" Jagtap asked.