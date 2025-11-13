Another arrest in Delhi blast case, ‘recruiter’ held from Al Falah University

The police have made one more arrest in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, with a man being held from Faridabad’s Al Falah University. NIA and crime branch team arrive at Al Falah University, located at Dhauj road in Faridabad.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The arrest of the man, identified as Zamil, was announced on Thursday. The authorities have identified him as the recruiter.

Earlier in the day, police also held the man who parked the Red Ford EcoSport in Faridabad's Khandawali village. The man has been identified as Faheem, a relative of Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast.

The cops also cordoned off areas within a 200-metre radius of the car, and a bomb disposal squad had arrived for inspection.

Fahim has been handed over to the Delhi police.

Earlier, Delhi Police had sounded an alert across all police stations, police outposts, and border checkpoints to trace the red Ford EcoSport.

The alert was issued after an investigation revealed that the suspects had procured three cars -- a white Hyundai i20, a red EcoSport and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza -- to carry vehicle-borne IEDs.

The hunt for a third car, linked to the suspects, is still ongoing.

According to the sources quoted in a PTI report, the Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Nabi. Umar allegedly used the EcoSport for reconnaissance activities.

The white collar terror module and the Delhi blast

On Monday, authorities busted a "white collar terror module" with links to terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They seized 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances and arrested eight people, including three doctors linked to Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Hours later, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car in the heavily crowded Red Ford metro station area, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others. A DNA test on Thursday confirmed that Dr Umar was behind the wheel of the exploded car.

Police teams visited the Al-Falah University and the residence of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in the case, on Wednesday. They questioned several doctors and students at the university.