Delhi blast: DNA test confirms Dr Umar Un Nabi behind wheel, leg trapped between steering and accelerator

A DNA test has confirmed that the man who was behind the steering wheel of the Hyundai i20 during the Delhi blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, Delhi Police said on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. Rapid Action Force (RAF) stand guard at the Red Fort car blast site, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Investigators found that Umar’s leg had been trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator after the explosion. His identity was reportedly confirmed when DNA samples collected from the site matched those of his mother.

The blast near the Red Fort during rush hour on Monday (November 10) killed at least 10 people and injured more than 20. The Union government on Wednesday called the explosion a “heinous terror incident” carried out by “anti-national” forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and also held separate discussions with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to review the investigation.

Meanwhile, security agencies are continuing their search for the remaining members of a module operating from Faridabad that is believed to be linked to the explosion.

After a manhunt spanning four states, investigators have traced the Delhi blast to an extremist module busted in Faridabad, allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a network of individuals associated with Al-Falah University in Haryana.

According to officials, the probe has connected several developments – the appearance of JeM posters in Nowgam, Kashmir, on October 18; the arrests of three doctors identified as Adeel Rather from Saharanpur, Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie from Faridabad, and Shaheen Shahid from Lucknow; and the seizure of nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, along with other explosive materials and firearms, in Faridabad earlier this week.

Police have also taken into custody Shaheen Shahid’s brother, Parvez Saeed Ansari, along with Irfan Ahmad Waghay, a maulvi from Shopian, and Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, an imam from Mewat’s Al-Falah Mosque, from whose residence explosives were recovered.