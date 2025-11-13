Delhi Blast Live Updates: Suspects had planned serial attacks; were prepping 32 vehicles, agencies say
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the Red Fort car blast. The suspects had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: As the heart of Delhi reels from the shock of the high-intensity blast near the national capital's historic Red Fort that left at least ten people dead and over twenty injured, the authorities are unravelling the details of the terror incident. The blast, which occurred just outside the bustling Lal Quila Metro Station around 6:52 PM on Monday, ignited a massive fire and devastated multiple vehicles in one of the city’s most heavily guarded zones. Authorities have rushed investigators from multiple agencies, including the NIA and Forensic Science Laboratory, to probe it as a terror incident....Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the injured people at the LNJP hospital after returning from Bhutan on Wednesday. Later in the evening, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution terming the blast a terror incident and reiterated India’s position that it wouldn't tolerate any kind of terrorism on its soil.
The Delhi Red Fort blast probe
The NIA has taken over the probe and found live cartridges and multiple kinds of explosives on the scene. Investigators believe that the prime suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, likely panicked after the multi-state “white collar” terror module was busted in Faridabad, and the blast got triggered while he was transporting explosive material in an i20 car.
The investigators conducted a DNA test to determine the identity of the driver of the car. According to a PTI report, the DNA found in the car matched with Dr Umar Nabi’s mother, placing him firmly on the scene.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Accused raised Rs. 20 lakh for IEDs
The accused in the Red Fort blast, Dr Muzammil, Dr Adil, and Dr Umar collectively raised around ₹20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar, India Today reported, quoting Delhi Police sources. Using this money, the group purchased over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth approximately ₹3 lakh from areas including Gurugram and Nuh to prepare IEDs. Investigators also said Umar had created a 2-4 member group on the Signal app, which included Adil and Muzammil, to coordinate their activities.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Police, CI raids in 13 locations in J&K
Police and Counter Intelligence teams conducted raids at 13 locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with the ongoing Srinagar-Delhi blast investigation, officials said.
Among those taken in for questioning is Dr Muzaffar AH Mir, son of AB Hameed Mir of Achabal, Anantnag, and currently posted at GMC Anantnag. He has been taken in by the police for further questioning.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Larger plot of serial attacks revealed
Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 10 lives, with sources saying that the suspects had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.
According to intelligence agency sources quoted by ANI, the ongoing investigation has expanded after it was found that the accused had already begun work on modifying an i20 and an EcoSport vehicle for potential use in the attacks. Investigators are now examining whether other similar vehicles were being readied as part of a broader plan to execute serial blasts.
"After the i20 and EcoSport, it came to light that preparations were underway to ready 32 more old vehicles which could be fitted with explosives," an intelligence source told ANI.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Diaries recovered from accused Umar and Muzammil indicate plan for explosions
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period.
According to sources quoted in an ANI report, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.
According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: 15 people arrested for social media posts in Assam
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a total of 15 persons have been arrested across the state so far in connection with the offensive social-media posts following the Delhi Red Fort blasts.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Another body part found
A team of FSL and Delhi Police found a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site. The body part is being taken for forensic examination.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Agencies probing if separate vehicles were prepared
The agency's investigation is now also looking into whether separate vehicles were being prepared for the blasts. After the i20 and EcoSport cases, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more similar old vehicles, which would contain explosives and enlarge the target, ANI reported.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: Lal Quila Metro station to remain closed till further notice
DMRC has announced that the Lal Quila Metro station will remain closed till further notice.
"Service Update - Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal," DMRC posted on X.
Delhi Blast Live Updates: DNA test confirms suspect's identity
A DNA test has confirmed that the man who was behind the steering wheel of the Hyundai i20 during the Delhi blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, Delhi Police said on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.
Investigators found that Umar’s leg had been trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator after the explosion. His identity was reportedly confirmed when DNA samples collected from the site matched those of his mother.