Delhi Blast Live Updates: Suspects had planned serial attacks; were prepping 32 vehicles, agencies say

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Security personnel are on high alert near the Red Fort in the wake of a blast on Monday, which claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured several, in New Delhi.

Delhi Blast Live Updates: As the heart of Delhi reels from the shock of the high-intensity blast near the national capital's historic Red Fort that left at least ten people dead and over twenty injured, the authorities are unravelling the details of the terror incident. The blast, which occurred just outside the bustling Lal Quila Metro Station around 6:52 PM on Monday, ignited a massive fire and devastated multiple vehicles in one of the city’s most heavily guarded zones. Authorities have rushed investigators from multiple agencies, including the NIA and Forensic Science Laboratory, to probe it as a terror incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the injured people at the LNJP hospital after returning from Bhutan on Wednesday. Later in the evening, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution terming the blast a terror incident and reiterated India’s position that it wouldn't tolerate any kind of terrorism on its soil. The Delhi Red Fort blast probe The NIA has taken over the probe and found live cartridges and multiple kinds of explosives on the scene. Investigators believe that the prime suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, likely panicked after the multi-state “white collar” terror module was busted in Faridabad, and the blast got triggered while he was transporting explosive material in an i20 car. The investigators conducted a DNA test to determine the identity of the driver of the car. According to a PTI report, the DNA found in the car matched with Dr Umar Nabi’s mother, placing him firmly on the scene. ...Read More

