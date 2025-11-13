Who are the six doctors in the police net over the Red Fort blast case so far

Several doctors are in the net of the authorities probing the deadly Delhi Red Fort blast that rocked the national capital on Monday, with most of them linked to Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College. Delhi police personnel conduct an investigation at the site of the car blast near Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI )

The high-intensity blast tore through several vehicles outside the Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies probing the blast have determined that Dr Umar Nabi, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was behind the wheel of the white i20 car that exploded at an intersection outside the Red Fort.

The identity was confirmed through a DNA test with Dr Umar’s mother.

Who are the doctors in the net for the Delhi Red Fort blast?

Hours before the blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with Faridabad Police and other agencies, busted a “white collar” terror module linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat al Hind.

Several doctors linked to the module were also nabbed, and around 3,000 kilograms of explosives (ammonium nitrate) were seized.

The operation had started in October, with the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather from Jammu and Kashmir. After interrogating Dr Rather, the authorities zeroed in on Dr Muzamil Ganie, who worked at the Al Falah Medical College at Dhauj Road in Faridabad.

The Jammu and Kashmir police nabbed Dr Muzammil from Faridabad and found a total of approximately 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate at his two rented houses nearby.

An AK-47 rifle found in a car that was in Muzamil’s possession led the cops to Dr Shaheen Shahid, the owner of the car. She also worked at the Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Dr Shaheen was detained and brought to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for questioning. She is reportedly linked to the Jaish women's wing, Jamat-ul-Mominaat.

Just hours after her arrest, Dr Umar Nabi, also from Al Falah, drove the white i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort, causing at least 10 deaths, including his own. The police have tracked down two more cars, a red Ford EcoSport and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, linked to the suspects.

According to agencies, Dr Umar might have triggered the blast in panic after his associates landed in the police net.

Dr Arif, a resident cardiologist in Kanpur, was also detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad(ATS) for questioning. He is being questioned for his alleged links with Dr Shaheen, whom the authorities believe was tasked to create a JeM women's wing in India.

Another individual under scrutiny is Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan. He was dismissed in 2022 by the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Article 311(2)(C) for “posing a threat to state security,” and was reportedly employed by Al-Falah Medical College.

His dismissal order accused him of using the Doctors Association of Kashmir, which he headed, to spread secessionist propaganda under Pakistani patronage. Hassan has been missing since Monday’s blast.