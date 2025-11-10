Inter-state terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, AGuH busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police

An inter-state terror module linked with terrorists organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said on Monday. File image of Srinagar police with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducting searches (ANI/Representative)

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is an extremist group based in Pakistan and founded by Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist. Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is said to be an al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamist militant group.

This comes parallelly to the recovery of over 350 kilograms of explosives and ammunition from a village in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday. Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a doctor - Muzammil Shakil - who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

A joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) foiled a major terror plot and seized recovered around 350 kilogram of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, as well a large cache of ammunition from Faridabad, an NCR city near Delhi.

The cache of explosives and ammunition were recovered from a rented accommodation in Faridabad's Dhauj village, belonging to a Kashmiri doctor who police identified as Muzammil Shakil, a teacher at Al Falaha University.

Al Falah University in Haryana's Dhauj, around 45 km from Delhi, is privately run and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to officials, Dr Shakil had rented the accommodation about three months ago.

He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on October 30, following the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused allegedly linked to the same terror network.