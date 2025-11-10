350 kg explosives, AK-47s: What cops found after J&K doctor's arrest in Faridabad

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Faridabad Police busted a terror plot and recovered a huge cache of ammunition from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village, Faridabad. Police vehicle at the site after 350 kg of RDX and an AK-47 rifle were recovered, in Faridabad, Monday. (PTI)

Working on specific intelligence inputs after interrogating arrested suspects in Jammu & Kashmir, explosives were recovered from the residence of Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor and a teacher at Al Falah Medical College, originally from Jammu & Kashmir. He had reportedly rented a house in Dhauj about three months ago, said police.

The police recovered the following from Shakil's residence:

350 kilogram of explosives, including14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing around 100kg

An AK-47 rifle

84 live cartridges

Timers

5 litres of chemical solution

A total of 48 items suspected to be used for assembling Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

The seized items have been sent for forensic examination, and intelligence agencies are probing the network’s funding sources and possible connections to handlers across the border.

According to people aware of the details, the recovered ammonium nitrate and other materials were sufficient to make several high-intensity IEDs, potentially capable of causing large-scale damage.

The Operation

Faridabad police said Dr Shakil was taken into custody by the J&K Police on October 30 after the arrest of another terror accused identified as Dr Adil Ahmad Rather. After sustained interrogation, Shakil was brought back to Faridabad on Sunday morning to identify and recover the hidden materials, police said.

Both individuals were part of a larger module suspected to have cross-border links aimed at planning large-scale attacks in northern India, according to preliminary investigations.

A senior officer from the J&K Police described the recovery as “a major breakthrough that may have averted a catastrophic terror attack.”

He added that initial forensic analysis confirms the material’s explosive nature, and further testing is underway.