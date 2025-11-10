Man shoots himself dead at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, probe on

A man reportedly shot himself dead at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday. The police personnel have reached the spot and an investigation is underway, while the identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained, Delhi Police said. Police have arrived at the spot and an investigation is underway. (Photo for representation)(Hindustan Times)

"He is yet to be identified. Police personnel are present at the spot, and the scene has been cordoned off," a senior police officer told news agency PTI, adding that the body will be sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities.'

Police said the exact circumstances under which the man killed himself are being verified. "A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer said.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)