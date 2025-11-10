‘How’s this even allowed': Row erupts over Namaz at Bengaluru airport, BJP cites Siddaramaiah's RSS stance

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday raised objections over a group of people offering namaz inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, calling it a “serious security concern” and questioned the CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's stance on RSS. Karnataka BJP questions Siddaramaiah over namaz at Bengaluru airport, cites bias on RSS events

BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad took to X questioning how prayers were being conducted inside the high-security airport premises. “How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? chief minister Siddaramaiah and minister Priyank Kharge, do you approve of this?” Prasad wrote.

He went on to accuse the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of hypocrisy for turning “a blind eye” to such incidents while objecting to RSS activities.

“Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?” he asked.

Prasad also questioned whether such gatherings were in compliance with airport security protocols, adding that they could pose “a serious concern in such a sensitive zone.”

The BJP spokesperson also posted a video purportedly showing several men dressed in white and black standing in neat rows and offering namaz inside the airport. Security personnel were seen stationed nearby as the prayers were conducted.

The controversy follows remarks made earlier this month by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who had questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) “secrecy” and lack of registration as an organisation.

Kharge had said, “I have no problem with the RSS as long as they seek permission from the government to do their activities and register themselves as an organisation. Why are they so scared of Indian laws and the Constitution? Why are they so secretive?”

He further questioned how “an unregistered organisation” could hold large-scale marches across the country and criticised the security cover reportedly provided to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) level was generally reserved for the Prime Minister and select Union Ministers.

Later, Bhagwat has responded, saying, “Many things are not registered. Even Hindu dharma (religion) is not registered,” news agency PTI reported.