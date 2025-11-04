‘Why so secretive?’: Priyank Kharge questions RSS over NGO status amid Chittapur march row

Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday questioned why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which describes itself as the world’s largest volunteer organisation, had not registered as an NGO under Indian law. Congress leader Priyank Kharge. (File)

His remarks come amid controversy over the RSS’s proposed route march in Chittapur, his home constituency in Kalaburagi district.

According to a report by Indian Express, Kharge said, “If you are the world’s largest NGO, shouldn’t you be registered? Why are they so scared of Indian laws and the Indian Constitution?”

He argued that while every NGO in the country was required to register and disclose details about their funding sources, donors, and financial activities, the RSS remained an exception.

“Everybody knows everything about voluntary organisations or NGOs in the country, except the RSS. Why are they so secretive? Why aren’t they a registered organisation?” Kharge said.

The minister further questioned how an unregistered organisation could be allowed to conduct march-pasts across India, the report added.

“Can an unregistered organisation be allowed to hold march-pasts across the country? What if anything happens, who is responsible? How can we allow organisations that don’t follow due process of law?” he asked.

Kharge also took aim at the security cover provided to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, claiming it was on par with the protection offered to senior Union ministers.

“The protocol is meant for the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the External Affairs Minister. How is taxpayer money being spent on the world’s largest NGO’s chief? Why do they require so much security?” he said.

The RSS had originally planned to hold its route march in Chittapur on October 19, but the district administration denied permission. The organisation then moved the Karnataka High Court, proposing to reschedule the event to November 2.

A meeting held between the RSS and Dalit groups, who had planned an event on the same day, failed to reach consensus. As per court directions, another meeting between the two groups has been scheduled for March 7.

The issue has drawn reactions from both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank’s father, and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, further intensifying the political debate.

