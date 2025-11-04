DK Shivakumar urges Karnataka firms to grant 3-day paid leave for Bihar voters

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to companies, business establishments, and contractors across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers from Bihar, enabling them to travel home and cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. DK Shivakumar said a large number of people from Bihar are employed in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

“A large number of residents of Bihar are working in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka. In this regard, I request all companies, commercial entrepreneurs, hotels, contractors, builders, shopfronts, and other establishments to grant at least three days’ paid leave to voters from Bihar so they can participate in the election process,” his letter read according to news agency ANI.

The Congress leader’s appeal comes just days after his interaction with members of the Bihar Association in North Bengaluru, where he urged them to support the Mahagathbandhan, the alliance comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other parties, in the state polls.

Speaking at the event on November 2, Shivakumar assured community members that arrangements would be made to facilitate their travel to Bihar. “All of you have said I deserve a bigger post. That is not important to me. I would be happier if you all vote for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is at the fag end of his political career, and Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the CM candidate,” he said.

Raising concerns about alleged voter list deletions in Bihar, Shivakumar added, “Lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters’ list in Bihar. We are trying to save your votes. We will direct CREDAI, contractors, and other organisations to declare a three-day holiday so that you all can go to Bihar to vote.”

He also announced that the Karnataka government will allocate land to the Karnataka Bihar Association as a gesture of appreciation for the community’s contribution to the state.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, across 243 constituencies, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

(With ANI inputs)