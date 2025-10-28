Assam BJP's ‘Hello Teddy Boy’ dig at Priyank Kharge amid war of words with CM Himanta Sarma over semiconductors

A war of words has erupted between Congress leader Priyank Kharge and the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday saying his government was considering registering a case against the Karnataka IT minister for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit.
Priyank Kharge hit back at Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statements a “political spin”. He added that the Assam chief minister should reflect on why young people are leaving the northeastern state to find work elsewhere.
On Tuesday, the Assam BJP jumped into the debate, describing the Congress leader as a “Teddy Boy”.
How it all started
Priyank Kharge purportedly told a news channel that investments meant for Karnataka were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being “arm-twisted” by the Centre.
He reportedly sparked controversy by asking, “What is there in Gujarat and Assam? Is there talent there?”
His comments, made on Sunday, have drawn sharp backlash from political opponents, who accused him of insulting other states.
How Assam CM reacted
Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government might register a case against Kharge for his alleged remarks.
Sarma also criticised the opposition Congress for not condemning the “objectionable statement” by the Karnataka minister.
“Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and the Congress has yet not condemned Priyank Kharge,” Sarma told reporters.
“Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated, competent youth. That is an insult to Assamese youth. So, we are considering whether a case can be filed against him in the court of law,” Sarma added.
Priyank Kharge hits back
Kharge, who is the minister for electronics, IT/BT, took to X on Monday and said, “As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem.”
Alleging that after nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education and economic growth, as per NITI Aayog’s latest report, he said the only thing Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth.
"Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities," he added.
Kharge said instead of twisting his words, Sarma should focus on addressing unemployment and governance failures.
"The BJPs days in Assam are numbered." "When Congress returns to power in Assam, our focus will be on skilling, employability and rebuilding faith in governance. We will create an environment, where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from the grip of corrupt governance and divisive politics of a 3rd rate crook," he added.
BJP Assam slams Priyank Kharge
Hitting out at the Karnataka minister, the BJP Assam Pradesh, posted on X, “Hello Teddy Boy, writing long essays on X doesn’t make you a 'semiconductor expert'.”
“Instead of giving lectures about Assam, maybe take a good hard look at your own backyard- your district still tops the chart of poverty in South India. So much for your ‘talent tank’, huh?” it added.