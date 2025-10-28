Assam BJP's ‘Hello Teddy Boy’ dig at Priyank Kharge amid war of words with CM Himanta Sarma over semiconductors

A war of words has erupted between Congress leader Priyank Kharge and the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday saying his government was considering registering a case against the Karnataka IT minister for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge. (PTI file)

Priyank Kharge hit back at Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statements a “political spin”. He added that the Assam chief minister should reflect on why young people are leaving the northeastern state to find work elsewhere.

On Tuesday, the Assam BJP jumped into the debate, describing the Congress leader as a “Teddy Boy”.

How it all started Priyank Kharge purportedly told a news channel that investments meant for Karnataka were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being “arm-twisted” by the Centre.

He reportedly sparked controversy by asking, “What is there in Gujarat and Assam? Is there talent there?”

His comments, made on Sunday, have drawn sharp backlash from political opponents, who accused him of insulting other states.

How Assam CM reacted Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government might register a case against Kharge for his alleged remarks.

Sarma also criticised the opposition Congress for not condemning the “objectionable statement” by the Karnataka minister.

“Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and the Congress has yet not condemned Priyank Kharge,” Sarma told reporters.

“Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated, competent youth. That is an insult to Assamese youth. So, we are considering whether a case can be filed against him in the court of law,” Sarma added.