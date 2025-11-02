Tejasvi Surya launches signature campaign to ‘save Bengaluru’ from tunnel-road project

“Tomorrow, there will be a massive signature campaign at Lalbagh. Save Bengaluru, stop tunnel road project. I request all citizens who care about our city and want to voice their opposition to this disaster to please come in the morning and sign. Will be there at 7.30 am.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has called on city-residents to join a massive signature drive tomorrow morning at Lalbagh Botanical Garden to oppose the controversial tunnel-road project through the city. His post on X (formerly Twitter) reads:

Surya’s announcement builds on his broader campaign against the proposed underground corridor connecting the Hebbal–Silk Board stretch, which he has criticised as a “wasteful, unscientific and ineffective” mobility scheme.

Project under fire The tunnel-road plan, estimated at ₹17,800 crore, would span approximately 16–17 km beneath central Bengaluru and pass underneath parts of Lalbagh, including the sensitive Peninsular Gneiss formation and other heritage zones.

The Karnataka High Court has sought the state government’s clarification on tree-removal and ecological impacts around Lalbagh for the tunnel works.

Residents and experts have raised concerns that adjacent land may be opened up for high-rise developments near tunnel entry/exit shafts, turning part of the project into a real-estate play.

Surya has urged the government to redirect the funds to public-transport solutions, rather than a large tunnel for private vehicles.

The state government, through Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has defended the project, asserting that Lalbagh will not be harmed and the tunnel will be built deep underground.

Shivakumar also dismissed Surya’s objections as politically motivated.

