Big breakthrough in Faridabad terror case: Woman doctor arrested after AK-47 found in her car

A woman doctor from Lucknow was arrested for her suspected role in a terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Faridabad: Police officials during a search and cordon operation linked to an interstate and transnational terror module, at Fatehpur Taga village, in Faridabad district, Haryana, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.(PTI)

The development comes a day after the recovery of 360 kilograms of explosives and weapons from a rented house in Dhauj village. The house was occupied by Dr Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who taught at Al-Falah Medical College.

An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the Swift Dezire car belonging to the woman, identified as Dr Shaheen, which was in the possession of Dr Muzammil Shakil in Faridabad, PTI reported.

This is the eighth arrest in the terror module bust case that emerged out of Faridabad involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Dr Shaheen is the third doctor arrested in the case. She was brought by air to Srinagar for custodial interrogation, officials quoted in the PTI report said

According to the officials, the joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as well as central agencies, has achieved a major breakthrough. But they did not disclose the exact dates of the arrests.

2,563 kg ammonium nitrate seized from Jammu and Kashmir doctor's second rented house in Faridabad

Around 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate were recovered from a second house rented by Dr Muzzamil Shakil in Fatehpur Taga village of Faridabad, police said on Monday. According to police, the owner of the house has been detained for questioning.

According to Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (Crime), Faridabad, Dr Shakil had rented the Fatehpur Taga house from the imam about eight months ago.

“We have found two houses that were rented by the accused. The ammonium nitrate was recovered from the cleric’s property. We are questioning Maulana Istaq, but it is too early to share further details,” Dahiya said.