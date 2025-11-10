Around 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate were recovered from a house in Fatehpur Taga village of Faridabad, police said on Monday. According to police, the owner of the house has been detained for questioning. According to police, the owner of the house has been detained for questioning. (PTI file photo)

The development comes a day after the recovery of 360 kilograms of explosives and weapons from a rented house in Dhauj village. The house was occupied by Dr Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who taught at Al-Falah Medical College, police said.

According to Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (Crime), Faridabad, Dr Shakil had rented the Fatehpur Taga house from the imam about eight months ago.

“We have found two houses that were rented by the accused. The ammonium nitrate was recovered from the cleric’s property. We are questioning Maulana Istaq, but it is too early to share further details,” Dahiya said.

Residents said the police team arrived at the mosque early Monday morning and detained Istaq.

“The police have taken away Imam Sahib. I don’t know why. He has been serving here for 20 years,” said his wife, adding that officers also seized his phone.

According to officers aware of the developments, the ammonium nitrate consignment was sent to the doctor about 15 days before his arrest and was intended for IED assembly as part of a larger terror plot.

Investigators are also probing the role of a woman doctor known to Dr Muzammil. She is currently being interrogated in Jammu and Kashmir after an AK Krinkov rifle, three magazines, a pistol with live rounds and two empty cartridges were recovered from a vehicle registered under her name.

Faridabad Police have so far declined to comment on the broader investigation, saying a coordinated multi-agency operation is underway.

“Revealing more at this stage could hamper the probe,” an officer said.