350 kg explosives, woman doctor twist, Jaish link: 5 big revelations in Faridabad terror module bust

The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a major terror plot in Delhi-NCR and recovered a huge cache of ammunition from a village near Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday. A room in this lodge was rented by Muzammil Shakeel, a Kashmiri doctor and a teacher at Al Falaha University, from where 350 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police in Faridabad on Monday.(PTI Photo)

The operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police was carried out in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Faridabad Police.

Working on specific intelligence inputs after interrogating arrested suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, explosives were recovered from the rented residence of Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor and a teacher at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, originally from Jammu and Kashmir. The police revealed that the suspect had reportedly rented a house in Dhauj village about three months ago.

The arms and explosive material were linked to a transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits. A total of seven people have been arrested so far in the operation.

Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act at Police Station Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir, and an investigation was initiated.

"The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," a police spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The Faridabad explosives haul | 5 Big revelations