CRPF to acquire loitering munitions combining drone surveillance, guided missile strike capabilities

The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to acquire loitering munitions, or self-destructing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that combine drone surveillance features with a guided missile strike capability, according to a document circulated on Monday seeking information by the end of November from vendors what they can supply. HT has seen a copy of the document.

The CRPF has sought loitering munitions capable of carrying two high-explosive warheads weighing at least 1.5 kg. (X)

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Loitering munitions, which have reshaped modern warfare, have become critical due to their precision.

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The document, titled Quality Requirements (QRs) and Trial Directives, said the kamikaze drones (loitering munitions) must carry two high-explosive warheads weighing at least 1.5 kg. It added that they must have a range of at least 15 km and an endurance of at least 30 minutes while carrying the payload. The role will be “to carry out one-way missions against designated objectives, using a remotely operated aerial vehicle with a killing/impact radius of 10 metres.”

The document directed submission of information by November 25 on the kamikaze drones matching the force’s specific requirement.

The CRPF is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, where the insurgency has waned significantly, and in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

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{{^usCountry}} Two battalions of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the CRPF’s elite specialised unit trained in guerrilla tactics, intelligence gathering, and jungle warfare, which were deployed in anti-Maoist operations since its inception in 2008, were moved out for the first time and deployed in Manipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two battalions of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the CRPF’s elite specialised unit trained in guerrilla tactics, intelligence gathering, and jungle warfare, which were deployed in anti-Maoist operations since its inception in 2008, were moved out for the first time and deployed in Manipur. {{/usCountry}}

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Militant groups have been taking advantage of the hilly terrain and using drones against security forces in Manipur. They have also deployed country-made rocket launchers with up to a 10-15 km range while hiding in the jungles.

The home ministry rushed two CoBRA battalions to Manipur within two months of Union home minister Amit Shah declaring India Maoist-free on March 31 after all top Maoist leaders surrendered, were arrested, or were killed. This coincided with escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left around 370 dead and 66,000 displaced since 2023.

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People aware of the matter said CoBRA has been involved in almost every major anti-insurgency operation in Manipur over the last six months, and early results have been positive. “CoBRA teams have been successfully reoriented in Manipur. When a militant camp [Sinai] was to be taken over last month, CoBRA was the obvious choice of force to use. CoBRA has been part of all major arms seizures in Manipur since May, as well as the arrest of insurgents in recent killings,” said one of the people.

The people said Manipur has requested two more battalions of the anti-insurgency force. “One battalion [around 1,000 personnel] should come soon. In the last six months ...CoBRA commandos [were sent] to every place where the conflict has escalated, and they delivered good results,” said a second person aware of the matter.

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An official said the regular Central Armed Police Forces will remain posted in the formerly Left Wing Extremism-hit areas, while the specialised unit moves to Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir. “The deployment of a third CoBRA battalion in Manipur will happen very soon, while in Jammu and Kashmir, it may happen in the coming years,” said the officer.