Cuban Yusneylis Guzman Lopez to contest for gold after Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024

Paris: Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semi-final, will now contest the gold medal match on Wednesday after the Indian was disqualified. Vinesh Phogat in Paris on Tuesday. (PTI)

The United World Wrestling technical delegate said the repechage round between Japanese Yui Susako and Ukrainian Oksana Livach will become the bronze medal match. “Vinesh failed [the] second-day weigh-in. According to article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the semi-final,” the delegate said in a statement. “Therefore, Guzman Lopez Yusneylis will compete in the final. Repechage Susaki Yui vs Livach Oksana will become a bronze medal match.”