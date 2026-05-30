CUET-2026 candidates impacted by tech glitch to get another chance: NTA

“Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for examination.”

“We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates,” the NTA said in a post on X.

Following the technical glitch that impacted the CUET (UG) 2026 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said the candidates who were impacted will be given another opportunity.

The NTA earlier confirmed that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

CUET-ug 2026 NTA technical glitch A technical snag impacted the CUET-UG 2026 exams for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India, the NTA said.

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the agency said and added, “TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged.”

Several students and parents reported the delay on X and alleged lack of communication at the examination centres.

"Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm," the NTA said.

Morning session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and are allowed to exit only after completion of the test, it said.

Centre under fire over repeated exam fiascos The Opposition leaders cornered the central government over repeated examination fiascos that have rattled the country over the past few weeks, including the NEET paper leak scam, CBSE OSM row and now the CUET glitch.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia slammed the NTA and said that it hasn't been able to ‘conduct any exam properly’ and that the CUET exam has been made into a ‘joke’.

“PM Modi's government made a central-level agency called National Testing Agency... They are not able to conduct any exam properly... Today, the NTA has made CUET into a joke... The students reached the centre today, and their times, dates and examination centres were changed. There is a lot of mismanagement... It is time that we demand a literate Prime Minister in the country,” Sisodia said.