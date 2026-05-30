'First NEET, then CBSE, now CUET': Modi govt faces fire over another exam ‘glitch’, NTA issues clarification on delay

The government faced fresh political heat on Saturday after the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 across several centers in India was delayed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later blamed a “technical glitch” and the test was held with some delay. CUET is held across multiple dates due to the massive volume of applicants and the wide variety of subject combinations (HT File/Representational Photo) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi CM Atishi launched a scathing attack on Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeing the CUET delay as yet another incident of mismanagement of national-level examinations. “First NEET, then CBSE, now CUET," she said in one of a series of X posts, pointing towards the NEET-UG paper leak, and the controversies around the Class 12 marking system of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a similar argument, adding the Service Selection Commission (SSC) exams as another instance of mismanagement and “dishonesty”. He said on X, “NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty.”

He challenged the “claims of ‘Vishvaguru’”, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “completely ruined the entire education system”. “The generation whose future you are destroying — that same generation will hold you accountable,” Gandhi claimed. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal shared one of Atishi's posts with a comment: “The country needs an educated PM.” PM Modi has a bachelor's degree as per Delhi University and a master's according to Gujarat University. Glitches and rows The CUET glitch is a second blow for the NTA in particular within weeks. The high-stakes medical entrance test NEET-UG 2026, originally held on May 3, was cancelled amid widespread allegations of paper leaks and structural irregularities. The ministry of education has since ordered a CBI probe and scheduled a re-examination for over 22 lakh aspirants on June 21. "Today CUET has been delayed due to a ‘technical issue’. Lakhs of students were to take the exam in all parts of India today and after waiting for hours, such notices have been put up outside all centres. Remarkable incompetence @dpradhanbjp!” Atishi wrote, sharing a photo of the NTA notice, and tagging education minister Pradhan.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also re-shared videos of chaos outside exam centres, and said the delay could mean “a major breach”.