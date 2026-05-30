‘Differing opinions should not be taken as a shock’: RSS leader Sunil Ambekar on Cockroach Janta Party

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar has weighed in on the ongoing internet sensation, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and said differing opinions and public discussions are a natural part of a democratic society and should not be viewed with concern. RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar spoke on the Cockroach Janata Party.

Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical outfit, that emerged as a voice of Gen-Z on social media has surpassed the following of several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party on Instagram.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said the Indian democracy has the capacity to accommodate all voices and emotions, adding that the "Gen Z" has faith in the country.

"We are an aware society and we follow the democratic process. Within that democratic process, we have transparent elections, an open media, and now social media as well. Open forums take place every day. So, I believe that in a democracy, any kind of discussion and people expressing differing opinions should not be taken as a shock. They should be considered a part of the normal process," Ambekar said, according to ANI news agency.

The remarks of the RSS leader comes amid row surrounding the CJP, with BJP leaders questioning the intent behind the move and alleging Pakistani links behind the outfit.

Responding to questions over the CJP, Ambekar said India follows democratic processes, conducts transparent elections, and has an open media, including social media.

The CJP's X handle has been blocked by the government and a matter is pending with the Delhi High Court.

Gen Z very hopeful, have faith in country Ambekar said India's youth or Gen Z are very hopeful and have great faith in the country. He added RSS too has full faith in the youth.

"Our people's power, our democracy are strong. I believe our democracy has the capacity to include everyone's voice and emotion, and people should trust that. RSS has full faith in it," he said.

Speaking on concerns over CJP, he said, "In a democracy, various issues are raised, and there are democratic ways to handle them."

On question whether RSS should respond to such issues, Ambekar said democratic institutions, political parties and the media are capable of addressing such matters on their own.

"These are all conversations, and the people involved will themselves deal with those issues. I believe the media is free enough to handle them. Political parties are capable, and none of our institutions are weak. They are capable of handling matters, and our system is capable as well. Therefore, I do not think the organisation (RSS) needs to rush into matters immediately," Ambekar said.

Several opposition leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Akhilesh Yadav and others have expressed support to the CJP. Bollywood celebrities and comedians too have came out in support.