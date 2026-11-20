Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik on Friday described his visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum as a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement.

Musadik Malik, who is Pakistan’s climate change minister, became the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years (ANI)

In his first remarks after arriving in New Delhi, Malik further said cultures and civilisations "cut across boundaries, adding that the forum offered a platform to discuss shared history and cultures.

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Malik, who is Pakistan’s climate change minister, became the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years, and will lead Islamabad's delegation at the November 20-22 SCO forum.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for us to have a multilateral dialogue about civilisation,” he told news agency ANI at the SCO dialogue forum. He further added, “I think cultures and civilisations cut across boundaries, and it is fantastic that we are here and talking about our history, our geography, and our cultures and civilisations...”

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question over civilisational linkages between India and Pakistan, Malik said dialogues happen “between distinct entities.” “Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity,” he said, according to ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question over civilisational linkages between India and Pakistan, Malik said dialogues happen “between distinct entities.” “Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity,” he said, according to ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore,” he said, while adding that the SCO forum among member nations was a “welcome dialogue.” On India's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism, Pakistan's climate change minister said there would be “lot of conversations” after he delivers his statement on Saturday, ANI reported.

‘All our relations will improve’: Malik

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When asked whether India-Pakistan ties would see an improvement after the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Malik told ANI that the relations of all participating countries would improve.

“I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast,” he said. Malik expressed hope that the ten member countries, who have been invited for the forum, will take “a macro view” and look at “all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation.”

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He added that the forum will be “pushing the agenda of the region.”

Malik is also the first Pakistani minister to travel to India since the four-day conflict between the two sides in May 2025 after India targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Malik, a member of the ruling PML-N party in Pakistan, had also reacted strongly to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty as part of a package of punitive diplomatic and economic measures after the Pahalgam terror attack.