Cups with ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ slogan withdrawn from Shatabdi after complaint

The cups with ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ slogan, used to serve tea on Kathgodam Shatabdi train , were withdrawn on Friday after passengers complained it violated the model code of conduct.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also suspended the supervisor. “We have taken action against the Supervisor and have withdrawn these cups,” said MP Mall, managing director of IRCTC.

“It happened today but immediately glasses were withdrawn. Penal action is being taken against the contractor. Action is also being taken against the supervisor,” the Railway ministry said.

The matter has been referred to the Election Commission also.

“How could they allow this to happen. I was travelling in Kathgodam Shatabdi when I noticed the cup with political message. I complained to the on-board staff also,” said DN Mohanty.

This comes days after Air India decided to withdraw the boarding passes with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on March 25.

The Indian Railways recently asked its different zones not to sell tickets displaying advertisements of the government’s achievements and the photo of Prime Minister Modi, a day after West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party complained to the Election Commission over what it said was a violation of the model code of conduct put in place by the Election Commission.

A railway official said the tickets were printed well in advance and many of them carried advertisements approved by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) of the government of India.

A 2007 order of the election watchdog directs all ministries as well as public sector units to remove photographs of the PM, CMs and ministers from roadside banners, ambulances and airports, among others, till the model code of conduct is in place.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:08 IST