Pathanamthitta, Amid the raging gold-plating row in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here, the chief of the board managing the shrine on Wednesday said its current members have no connection with a businessman who had sponsored the gold-plating works. Current TDB members have no connection with Unnikrishnan Potty: Board president

Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth denied the involvement of any TDB members in the alleged irregularities in gold plating of the temple's 'Dwarapalaka' idols an issue which has stirred up the political waters in Kerala.

At the same time, he said, an interim report of the Devaswom Vigilance SP has indicated that some Devaswom officials had a role in the alleged irregularities.

Regarding a reported statement by Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru that he did not give permission for removal of the gold-covered copper plates of the idols for repair or renovation, Prasanth said he does not wish to involve the tantris in the matter.

"We have everything on record. We will submit these to the special investigative team constituted by the Kerala High Court," he said.

The tantri's statement assumes importance as B Murari Babu, a former administrative officer of the shrine, claimed a day ago that he had given a preliminary report in 2019 stating that the claddings were copper-plated after seeking the temple tantri's opinion in accordance with procedures.

Babu was suspended on Tuesday pending an enquiry against him in connection with the issue.

His claims have been reportedly denied by Rajeevaru who has also contended that he never permitted removal of the claddings.

Responding to reporters' queries on the tantri's contentions, Prasanth said that the Board and the tantris have a good relation and "we intend to maintain it like that".

"So, I am not entering into that controversy. Let the SIT investigate it," he said.

The TDB president also said that neither the current Board members nor their predecessors had any involvement with Potty.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe alleged irregularities related to the reduced weight of gold-clad copper plates adorning the guardian deity idols at Sabarimala.

The weight reduction came to light during court proceedings on a decision to send the claddings for gold-plating again this year, without informing the High Court.

It was revealed that when the claddings were last removed from the Lord Ayyappa shrine for gold-plating in 2019, their weight had reduced by about 4.5 kg, a fact that had not been reported by Devaswom officials.

Last week, the court ordered a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice K T Sankaran.

