Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cuttack man arrested for burglary is a motivational speaker on YouTube

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 10:45 pm IST

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said Manoj Singh was arrested on charges of committing a burglary in Bhubaneswar

A 42-year-old man known for his motivational lectures on YouTube has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the house of a Cuttack couple on August 14, a top police officer said on Thursday.

A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said Manoj Singh, a resident of Cuttack, has been arrested on charges of committing a burglary in a house in Bhubaneswar. He had allegedly stolen 200 grams of gold, over 1 lakh in cash and a motorbike.

The suspect also had a channel on YouTube where he gave motivational speeches on living an honest life. In one episode, he is even heard talking about “how one turns out to be a criminal”, and in another, “how to check crimes”, police said.

“During the day he projected himself as a motivational speaker, but at night he was involved in burglaries,” the police commissioner said..

Over 10 criminal cases have already been registered against Singh in different police stations across Bhubaneswar, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Cuttack man arrested for burglary is a motivational speaker on YouTube
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On