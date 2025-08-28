Cuttack man arrested for burglary is a motivational speaker on YouTube

A 42-year-old man known for his motivational lectures on YouTube has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the house of a Cuttack couple on August 14, a top police officer said on Thursday. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said Manoj Singh, a resident of Cuttack, has been arrested on charges of committing a burglary in a house in Bhubaneswar. He had allegedly stolen 200 grams of gold, over ₹1 lakh in cash and a motorbike.

The suspect also had a channel on YouTube where he gave motivational speeches on living an honest life. In one episode, he is even heard talking about “how one turns out to be a criminal”, and in another, “how to check crimes”, police said.

“During the day he projected himself as a motivational speaker, but at night he was involved in burglaries,” the police commissioner said..

Over 10 criminal cases have already been registered against Singh in different police stations across Bhubaneswar, he added.