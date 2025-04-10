Cyber, space warfare as potent as conventional ops, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said “cyber, space and information warfare” were turning out to be as potent as conventional military operations, stressing that the armed forces “must operate jointly and stay future-ready” in light of the evolving multi-domain environment and technological advancements. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight that the traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten. (X/HQ_IDS_India)

“We are in the age of grey zone and hybrid warfare where cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can prosecute and achieve politico-military aims without a single shot being fired.” he said.

Singh was speaking at a convocation ceremony held at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu, where young officers from the three services and friendly foreign militaries undergo a one-year career-advancing course.

In his address, Singh touched upon the ongoing global conflicts and how the traditional concept of warfighting was changing.

Describing the power of technological innovation in combat theatres as breathtaking, he said, “In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drones have virtually emerged as a new arm, if not a transformative science. The majority of losses of soldiers and equipment have been attributed neither to traditional artillery nor to armour but to drones. Similarly, space capacities in low earth orbit are transforming military intelligence, surveillance, positioning, targeting and communications, taking combat to a new high.”

The comments come at a time the government is set to bring out a space doctrine to boost military capabilities and protect space assets from threats. India is also working on a military space policy, amid China expanding its capabilities at a ripping pace.

The ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight that the traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten, Singh said.

“Emerging technologies are impacting the character of war...Warfare today has gone beyond the traditional battlefields of land, sea and air. Armed forces will increasingly need to operate jointly in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space and information warfare will be as potent as conventional operations.”

The government is committed to transforming the military into a technologically advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, he said.

“Technology today is driving geopolitics and national security like never before. Artificial intelligence and the emerging basket of technologies, including robotics, quantum, blockchain, space, cyber, electronics and additive manufacturing, are revolutionising deterrence and warfighting in critical ways.” He said global geopolitics is being redefined by three key metrics --- a major pivot towards prioritising national security, a technological tsunami, and accelerating innovation; urging the officers to study the nuances of these trends to stay ahead of the curve.

The minister also drew attention to the impact of the conflict in West Asia and the geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific on the overall security calculus.

“Lessons of the ongoing conflicts teach us that building a resilient, indigenous, and future-ready defence technological and manufacturing ecosystem is not an option, but a strategic necessity. There is a need to develop low-cost, high-tech solutions and enhance the fighting capability of the armed forces. Our forces must not only keep pace with technological changes but also lead it.”

Singh highlighted the need to pursue the transformation of the armed forces to stay prepared for future wars. The defence ministry has declared 2025 as the ‘year of reforms,’ signalling a decisive shift towards a more agile, technologically advanced, and combat ready military.

The setting up of integrated theatre commands for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars, new domains such as cyber and space, and simpler weapons buying procedures are among the nine areas identified by the defence ministry for focused intervention this year.

Singh urged the officers to focus on five ‘A’s -- “awareness, ability, adaptability, agility and ambassadors -- to tackle future challenges.

“As warfighters and protectors of national security, you need to remain aware of the environment and its implications. You must acquire the ability and skill set required by future leaders. You must imbibe adaptability and agility as key virtues. The battlefield of tomorrow will require leaders who can adapt to unforeseen circumstances, leverage technology to their advantage and come up with innovative solutions. You must become ambassadors of your respective armed forces. Be an ambassador of change...”