According to the IMD, Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon.

"Likely landfall over AP & Yanam between Nellore & Tuni around noon of 20 Nov with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," the weather department said in an update on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials to take precautionary measures

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the cyclone expected to affect the coastal regions of the state on November 20, according to news agency PTI.

The CM also asked officials to consider the recommendations of the Central assessment team and ensure their implementation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Naidu had sought immediate financial assistance from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation measures, following Cyclone Murasu.

Odisha ramps up cyclone preparedness

The Odisha government stepped up its preparedness on Monday, deploying 74 rescue teams and initiating early evacuation of vulnerable residents in the southern districts.

Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari held a meeting to review preparedness and said the government made "full arrangements to secure lives and property". Furthermore, Manorama Mohanty, director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said Odisha was likely to face a lower impact from Cyclone Akvan compared to Cyclone Arnab.

At least 11 people were killed during Cyclone Arnab and six others remained missing in Odisha, PTI reported.