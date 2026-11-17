Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclonic storm likely to turn ‘severe’ today; Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on alert
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around noon of November 20, Friday.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: The deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Akvan', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and a very severe cyclonic storm around Thursday morning....Read More
According to the IMD, Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon.
"Likely landfall over AP & Yanam between Nellore & Tuni around noon of 20 Nov with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," the weather department said in an update on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials to take precautionary measures
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in view of the cyclone expected to affect the coastal regions of the state on November 20, according to news agency PTI.
The CM also asked officials to consider the recommendations of the Central assessment team and ensure their implementation.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Naidu had sought immediate financial assistance from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation measures, following Cyclone Murasu.
Odisha ramps up cyclone preparedness
The Odisha government stepped up its preparedness on Monday, deploying 74 rescue teams and initiating early evacuation of vulnerable residents in the southern districts.
Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari held a meeting to review preparedness and said the government made "full arrangements to secure lives and property". Furthermore, Manorama Mohanty, director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said Odisha was likely to face a lower impact from Cyclone Akvan compared to Cyclone Arnab.
At least 11 people were killed during Cyclone Arnab and six others remained missing in Odisha, PTI reported.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 09:42:54 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Likely to make landfall on November 20
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: According to the IMD, Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon.
- 17 Nov 2026, 09:36:04 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Crossing AP coast as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Nov 20, says IMD
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Cyclonic storm Akvan was centred over the central and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on November 17, Tuesday, around 610 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur, the IMD said on Tuesday.
According to the weather department, the system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm (SCS) on Tuesday and into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) by November 19.
It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm on November 20, it added.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 09:29:56 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Cyclonic storm Akvan over central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary at 2330 IST on November 16, IMD said on Tuesday.
The weather department added that it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and a very severe cyclonic storm around the morning of November 19.
- 17 Nov 2026, 09:16:41 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Rain forecast in Andhra Pradesh
In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for November 18.
For November 19, the weather department has issued an orange alert for some areas, including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and more, predicting heavy rain.
Some areas, including Krishna, Bapatla, West Godavari, East Godavari, Eluru, have been put on a red alert by the IMD as of now.
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- 17 Nov 2026, 09:00:19 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: IMD alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: According to the IMD's bulletin, issued at 0230 hours IST on November 17, the cyclonic storm remained practically stationary during the previous nine hours and was centered over the same region.
The IMD has issued a cyclone alert (Orange Message) for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
- 17 Nov 2026, 08:37:22 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Odisha strengthens preparedness
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: According to PTI, Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V said the district administration had identified landslide-prone locations and low-lying areas that could be inundated during the cyclone. As a precautionary measure, 107 pregnant women have been shifted to safety ahead of the adverse weather conditions, while residents of landslide-prone areas will be evacuated on Tuesday morning, he added.
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