It is likely to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. The storm was located around 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5.30 am on November 18, the IMD said.

Odisha identifies landslide-prone areas

The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for possible pre-emptive evacuation and intensified preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

Director of the IMD's regional centre, K Nagarathna said that the cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"The impacts are very likely to be in the form of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains over many places, and extremely heavy rains at one or two places... Offshore and onshore activities have to be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD," she said.