Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall on November 20
Cyclone Akvan landfall news LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning.
Cyclone Akvan landfall news LIVE: The severe cyclonic storm is now moving north-northwestward and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said....Read More
It is likely to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. The storm was located around 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5.30 am on November 18, the IMD said.
Odisha identifies landslide-prone areas
The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for possible pre-emptive evacuation and intensified preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.
Director of the IMD's regional centre, K Nagarathna said that the cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
"The impacts are very likely to be in the form of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains over many places, and extremely heavy rains at one or two places... Offshore and onshore activities have to be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD," she said.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:23:06 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Cyclone Akvan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall on November 20
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning.
- 18 Nov 2026, 08:28:41 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Odisha identifies 6 districts at high risk of landslides
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Landslides have emerged as a major concern for Odisha as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast, prompting the state government to focus on vulnerable hilly regions.
Six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput — have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state had established mechanisms to deal with cyclones and floods, but landslides posed a significant challenge.
Of the 11 deaths reported during last month's Cyclone Arnab, 10 were caused by landslides, he said.
The government is taking precautions to shift people living in foothill areas and hilltop settlements across southern Odisha.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 08:08:02 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh faces threat of 145 kmph winds, extremely heavy rain and two-metre storm surge
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The IMD has warned that Cyclone Akvan could bring extremely heavy rainfall, winds gusting up to 145 kmph and a storm surge of up to two metres along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The storm is expected to cross between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. The IMD expects it to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19.
- 18 Nov 2026, 07:53:04 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan likely to cross Andhra coast on November 20; Odisha steps up preparedness
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20, according to the Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department.
In an official statement, the department said the cyclonic storm had moved north-northwestwards slowly at a speed of 3 kmph during the previous six hours and remained centred over the same region.
The storm was located near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 85.6°E, approximately 590 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 780 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.
The department said the storm was very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards slowly and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening.
Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19.
(ANI)
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- 18 Nov 2026, 07:48:20 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha turns focus to landslides in hills as Cyclone Akvan approaches, over 2L people to be shifted
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The Odisha government is planning to shift over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas, particularly landslide-prone hilly regions, as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast ahead of its expected landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Friday, officials said.
The preparedness measures were finalised on Tuesday at a review meeting chaired by Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who said landslides had emerged as a major challenge for the state, which already had established mechanisms to deal with floods and cyclones.
Of the 11 deaths reported during last month's cyclone Arnab, 10 were caused by landslides, Pujari said, adding that the government was taking precautions to shift people living in foothill areas and hilltop hamlets across southern Odisha.
Six districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput, have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides, officials said.
The Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office has asked the Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre (ORSAC) to provide satellite imagery and GIS-based maps of landslide-prone villages and road stretches in these districts.
SRC Rajesh P Patil said the assessment will help district administrations identify high-risk habitations and take timely evacuation and road-restoration measures.
The state is aiming to shift more than 2 lakh people to safer locations, depending on the situation, he added.
The SRC has also asked the Electronics and Information Technology Department to assess vulnerable telecom networks and ensure the advance deployment of Cell-on-Wheels mobile units in districts likely to be affected.
(PTI)
- 18 Nov 2026, 07:40:08 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm by November 19, says IMD
The Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved slowly northwards with the speed of 03 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 17th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 12.5°N and Longitude 85.6°E, about 590 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 640 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 630 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 630 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 760 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal around morning of today, the 18th November. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around evening of 19th November, 2026. Continuing to move northwestward, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, around noon of 20th November, 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 17, 2026
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestward slowly and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 18. It is then expected to move northwestwards and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 07:27:00 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha identifies 55 landslide-prone villages for possible evacuation; Telangana puts four districts on orange alert
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday.
Kulkarni told reporters that Rayagada, located in southern Odisha along the Andhra Pradesh border, has been issued yellow and orange warnings for November 18, 19 and 20, with heavy rainfall forecast in the region.
"Since we have an upcoming Cyclone Akvan, which is going to make landfall either on November 19 or 20, with the point of landfall somewhere in Andhra Pradesh, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and given that we are in the southern part of Odisha bordering Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall has been forecast. Accordingly, we have yellow and orange warnings for three days, November 18, 19, and 20, and we have made our preparations accordingly," he stated.
Speaking on the preparedness of the cyclone, he informed that a district-level meeting was conducted and departments have been instructed to carry out the tasks assigned to them. He also noted that atleast 55 villages were identified as landslide-prone and pre-emptive evacuation will be conducted as a preventive measure.
"Today, we also conducted a district-level preparatory meeting, and all line departments have been instructed to carry out their assigned tasks. There are about 55 villages that we have identified as landslide-prone, and we will conduct a pre-emptive evacuation of those areas as a preventive measure. We also have several other habitations along a river that may face flooding in the event of excessive rainfall," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
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