Dams and reservoirs are being emptied in Odisha’s Ganjam to create additional storage capacity ahead of potentially heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Akvan, as the state government stepped up precautionary measures in the district. Cyclone Arnab triggered floods in Ganjam in October.

Cyclone Arnab triggered floods in Ganjam in October. (PTI)

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India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Akvan would cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20 between Nellore and Tuni as an extremely severe cyclone with wind speeds ranging between 120 and 130 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Odisha’s Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts. Rainfall between 12 and 20 cm is likely in some districts.

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Cyclone Arnab triggered 70% of the October rainfall that Ganjam normally receives in just three days, flooding towns and villages. Authorities have begun regulating water levels in reservoirs and opening spillway gates at Ghodahada and Baghalati dams as part of preparations ahead of Cyclone Akvan.

Deep Dive Why are dams and reservoirs in Ganjam being emptied ahead of Cyclone Akvan? Authorities are regulating reservoir levels and opening spillway gates to create extra storage capacity ahead of forecast heavy rainfall. The precaution is intended to reduce flood risks in a district recently affected by flooding. When is Cyclone Akvan expected to affect Odisha, and which districts face heavy rain? Akvan is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. What precautions should people in vulnerable parts of Odisha take ahead of Cyclone Akvan? Authorities have said evacuation from vulnerable areas will begin on Tuesday and urged people to move to safer locations when asked. Fishermen at sea have been told to return to shore, while rescue and emergency teams are on standby.

Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar, Daha and Baghua irrigation sub-divisions have issued precautionary advisories, directing officials and field staff to remain alert and prepared for any eventuality.

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{{^usCountry}} The water resources department held a meeting on Sunday to discuss expected rainfall, possible rise in water levels, and the storage position of reservoirs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The water resources department held a meeting on Sunday to discuss expected rainfall, possible rise in water levels, and the storage position of reservoirs. {{/usCountry}}

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A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in 17 districts, including Cuttack. The National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and Fire Services teams have been placed on standby for rapid rescue and evacuation.

Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said men and machinery are ready to shift people before the rains. “The government is prepared to deal with possible floods and landslides triggered by the cyclone. Special emphasis is on Kandhamal and Gajapati districts. Achieving zero casualties is our primary motto,” he said.

Pujari said leaves have been cancelled in vulnerable districts Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Puri. Collectors will decide on the school closures in districts likely to be affected. The Coast Guard has been alerted, and fishermen at sea have been asked to return to the shore.

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Departmental secretaries will visit the affected areas on Tuesday to review restoration work in places damaged by previous cyclones, including river embankments, breaches, roads and landslide-hit areas. They will submit reports identifying vulnerable locations. The process of evacuating people from vulnerable areas will begin on Tuesday.

Pujari appealed to people to cooperate with the administration by leaving their homes and belongings behind and moving to safer locations.