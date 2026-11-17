Dams and reservoirs are being emptied in Odisha’s Ganjam to create additional storage capacity ahead of potentially heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Akvan, as the state government stepped up precautionary measures in the district. Cyclone Arnab triggered floods in Ganjam in October.
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India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Akvan would cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20 between Nellore and Tuni as an extremely severe cyclone with wind speeds ranging between 120 and 130 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Odisha’s Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts. Rainfall between 12 and 20 cm is likely in some districts.
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Cyclone Arnab triggered 70% of the October rainfall that Ganjam normally receives in just three days, flooding towns and villages. Authorities have begun regulating water levels in reservoirs and opening spillway gates at Ghodahada and Baghalati dams as part of preparations ahead of Cyclone Akvan.
Deep Dive
Why are dams and reservoirs in Ganjam being emptied ahead of Cyclone Akvan?
Authorities are regulating reservoir levels and opening spillway gates to create extra storage capacity ahead of forecast heavy rainfall. The precaution is intended to reduce flood risks in a district recently affected by flooding.
When is Cyclone Akvan expected to affect Odisha, and which districts face heavy rain?
Akvan is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.
What precautions should people in vulnerable parts of Odisha take ahead of Cyclone Akvan?
Authorities have said evacuation from vulnerable areas will begin on Tuesday and urged people to move to safer locations when asked. Fishermen at sea have been told to return to shore, while rescue and emergency teams are on standby.
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Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar, Daha and Baghua irrigation sub-divisions have issued precautionary advisories, directing officials and field staff to remain alert and prepared for any eventuality.
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The water resources department held a meeting on Sunday to discuss expected rainfall, possible rise in water levels, and the storage position of reservoirs.
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The water resources department held a meeting on Sunday to discuss expected rainfall, possible rise in water levels, and the storage position of reservoirs.
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A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in 17 districts, including Cuttack. The National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and Fire Services teams have been placed on standby for rapid rescue and evacuation.
Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said men and machinery are ready to shift people before the rains. “The government is prepared to deal with possible floods and landslides triggered by the cyclone. Special emphasis is on Kandhamal and Gajapati districts. Achieving zero casualties is our primary motto,” he said.
Pujari said leaves have been cancelled in vulnerable districts Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Puri. Collectors will decide on the school closures in districts likely to be affected. The Coast Guard has been alerted, and fishermen at sea have been asked to return to the shore.
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Departmental secretaries will visit the affected areas on Tuesday to review restoration work in places damaged by previous cyclones, including river embankments, breaches, roads and landslide-hit areas. They will submit reports identifying vulnerable locations. The process of evacuating people from vulnerable areas will begin on Tuesday.
Pujari appealed to people to cooperate with the administration by leaving their homes and belongings behind and moving to safer locations.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Cyclone Akvan: Odisha govt steps up precautionary measures in flood-hit Ganjam
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